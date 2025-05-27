Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Policy changes, swift decisions made India 4th largest economy: Chouhan

Policy changes, swift decisions made India 4th largest economy: Chouhan

During his foot march, Chouhan interacted with people from Bijla Jod, Chanda Grahan Jod and Bhairunda villages over the Centre's public welfare schemes

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Chouhan said his padayatra is aimed at motivating everyone to contribute towards building a developed India | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Budhni (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that India's economy jumped from the 11th position in 2014 to the current fourth spot, due to policy changes and swift decision-making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the second day of his Vikas Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' launched in his parliamentary constituency, Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, he expressed confidence that the country would soon become the third largest economy and even bag the number one position in future.

During his foot march, Chouhan interacted with people from Bijla Jod, Chanda Grahan Jod and Bhairunda villages over the Centre's public welfare schemes.

The Union minister, who had a long stint as the chief minister of MP, said that he had embarked on the foot march to fulfil PM Modi's pledge of building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

 

In 2014, our economy was number 11 in the world, but under the leadership of PM Modi, it gradually reached the fifth position and now India has become the fourth largest economy in the world, he told the gathering.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India needs 5% agri growth yearly to become developed by 2047: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India's farm sector growth may hit 3.5% in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India's farm sector growth to hit 3.5% in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss IWT benefits with farmers at Pusa campus

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt aims for poverty-free villages through welfare schemes: Shivraj Singh

After 2014, there has been a policy change and decisions are being taken swiftly, he added.

Initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, the growth of start-ups, and increasing agricultural output are driving the expansion of the country's economy, he said.

We have achieved fourth place. Soon, we will leave Germany (the world's third-largest economy) behind and in the days to come, India will also become number one, he said.

India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Sunday.

A statement issued by Chouhan's office said that during the visit, he and his wife Sadhna Singh also performed a traditional tribal dance holding bows and arrows.

The Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister also participated in the Kalash Yatra of Jal Jeevan Mission and administered a pledge to people to conserve water.

Chouhan said his padayatra is aimed at motivating everyone to contribute towards building a developed India, the statement said.

If we all discharge our duties properly, then the dream of a developed India will be realised, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

covid, corona, coronavirus

India crosses 1,000 active Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops with 430 infections

Rains, Mumbai Rains, Rain

Highlights: Parts of Mumbai receive over 200 mm rainfall today

Spicejet

Delhi High Court dismisses appeal seeking ₹1,300 cr damages from SpiceJet

PremiumBoat capsize: Kerala on high alert, efforts on to avert major marine crisis

Boat capsize: Kerala on high alert, efforts on to avert major marine crisis

monsoon

Centre unveils Bharat Forecast System with improved 6 km-grid accuracy

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan economy Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon