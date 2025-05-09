Stocks to Watch today, May 9: Britannia, Swiggy, Titan, Kalyan Jewellers

Stocks to Watch on May 9, 2025: Surging border tension between India and Pakistan amid the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' is likely to majorly drive Indian equities today.

Apart from that, mixed global markets and quarterly earnings are also poised to influence market moves. That said, around 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 229 points lower at 23,980.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.11 per cent, Shanghai down 0.01 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 1.12 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 up 0.26 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street indices edged higher after investors cheered a new trade agreement between the US and the UK, while US President Donald Trump signalled upcoming talks with China would be more substantial than initially thought. At close, the Nasdaq was up 1.07 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones up 0.62 per cent.

Amid global and local developments, here is a list of stocks that may buzz in trade on May 9, 2025:

Earnings today: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Swiggy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Manappuram Finance, Reliance Power and others will release their quarterly earnings.

Q4 results announced:

Britannia: Biscuit maker Biscuit maker Britannia Industries reported a 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter of FY25 to ₹559.95 crore as compared to ₹538.28 crore a year ago. Total revenue rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,432.19 crore as compared to ₹4,069.36 crore.

Pidilite Industries: The company's The company's consolidated net profit increased by 41 per cent to ₹428 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹304 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations stood at ₹3,141.14 crore as compared to ₹2,901.85 crore a year ago.

Zee Entertainment: The company reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹188.4 crore in the January-March quarter as against ₹13.4 crore a year ago.

Bharat Forge: The company's The company's profit after tax (PAT) declined 12 per cent to ₹345 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹390 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations declined to ₹2,163 crore for the fourth quarter compared to ₹2,329 crore in the year-ago period.

Jindal Stainless: The iron and steel major posted an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹590 crore in the March quarter of FY25 as against ₹501 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year.

Kalyan Jewellers: Thrissur-based Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers posted a net profit of ₹187.605 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. The PAT has increased by 36 per cent Y-o-Y. Consolidated revenue reached ₹6,182 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a 37 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Titan: The gem, jewellery, and watch maker's consolidated PAT increased 12.9 per cent in Q4 to ₹871 crore as compared to ₹771 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations increased 22.1 per cent to ₹13,775 crore as against ₹11,281 crore a year ago.

REC: The company's PAT for the fourth quarter stood at ₹4,304 crore as compared to ₹4,079.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations has increased 17 per cent to ₹15,333.54 crore in Q4 FY25 as against ₹12,671.18 crore a year ago. Hindustan Construction Company: HCC on Thursday reported a 63.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹90.08 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹245.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Stocks in news:

IndusInd Bank: A forensic review by audit and advisory firm Grant Thornton found two executives of IndusInd Bank traded in its shares while they were aware of accounting lapses at the bank but before those were made public, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

Further, Crisil Ratings has put IndusInd Bank’s long-term debt instruments on ‘watch with negative implications’, citing the private-sector lender’s review of its microfinance (MFI) business and the resignation of two top executives.

Brigade Enterprises: The company acquired an 11-acre land parcel opposite ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The land will be developed into a commercial project with a gross leasable area of 1.5 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of over ₹2,000 crore.

Paytm: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been barred from accepting any fresh employee stock options (Esops) from any listed company for the next three years, according to a settlement order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Coal India: The company will set up clean energy projects of around 4.5 gigawatts at a cost of ₹25,000 crore, as it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations.