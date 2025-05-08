Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Britannia Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 560 crore, revenue up 9%

Britannia Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 560 crore, revenue up 9%

Britannia Industries reported a 4 per cent rise in Q4FY25 net profit to Rs 560 crore, with 8.9 per cent revenue growth amid tight consumption and rising input costs

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biscuit major Britannia Industries reported a 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter of FY25, compared to the same period last year.
 
Net profit attributable to the owners of the company stood at Rs 559.95 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Total revenue rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,432.19 crore during the quarter.
 
For the full financial year FY25, consolidated sales stood at Rs 17,535 crore, up 6 per cent, while net profit was Rs 2,178 crore, reflecting a 2 per cent increase YoY.
 
“With a high single-digit value growth of 9 per cent during the last quarter of the year amidst a tight consumption scenario, the performance underscores our resilience in a challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories,” said Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director, Britannia Industries, in the company’s earnings release.
 

Also Read

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, May 8: Britannia, Coal India, Dabur, Voltas, RIL, L&T, PNB

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q4 results preview: Check what brokerages anticipate, date, time

consumer goods, FMCG

HUL, Britannia: This foreign brokerage is betting big on consumer stocks

Britannia Industries

Operations at Jhagadia plant disrupted due to strike, says Britannia

Rajneet Singh Kohli, Britannia Industries

Britannia CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns to pursue external opportunity

 
Berry added that strategic pricing actions, a nimble approach in emerging channels, and robust cost-efficiency initiatives—which delivered savings of approximately 3 per cent of revenue—helped the company sustain its growth and profitability through the year.
 
He also noted that Britannia’s distribution network now directly serves approximately 2.9 million retail outlets across India, with rural distributors playing a key role in expanding the company’s reach in hinterland markets.
 
New launches during the quarter, such as the e-commerce-first rollout of the Premium range of Pure Magic Choco Frames and Winkin Cow Grow, strengthened adjacent business segments. Meanwhile, the company continued investing in its legacy brands with distinctive promotions for Marie Gold and Good Day.
 
“As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership,” Berry said.

More From This Section

Titan

Titan Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 871 crore on strong jewellery sales

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit up 18% to Rs 591 cr on higher volumes

Pidilite, Pidilite brands

Pidilite Q4 results: PAT rises 41% to ₹428 cr; total income at ₹3,222 cr

electricity

REC to focus on thermal, nuclear projects; targets zero NPAs by FY25

biocon

Biocon Q4FY25 results: Consolidated net profit rises 153% to ₹344 crore

Topics : Britannia Britannia Industries FMCGs Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon