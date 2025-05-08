Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Pidilite Q4 results: PAT rises 41% to ₹428 cr; total income at ₹3,222 cr

Pidilite Q4 results: PAT rises 41% to ₹428 cr; total income at ₹3,222 cr

Its total income rose to Rs 3,222 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,951 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

Pidilite, Pidilite brands

The total income increased to Rs 13,388 crore compared to Rs 12,523 crore in FY24. | Image: Pidilite website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pidilite Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 41 per cent to Rs 428 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 304 crore for the January-March quarter in FY24.

Its total income rose to Rs 3,222 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,951 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,096 crore against Rs 1,747 crore in 2023-24.

The total income increased to Rs 13,388 crore compared to Rs 12,523 crore in FY24.

 

Also Read

Sudhanshu Vats

Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD and Kavinder Singh as joint MD

Silver lining: FMCG firms roll out tailored offerings for golden years

Defensives are back, says Nuvama; bets on Pidilite, HUL, United Breweries

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries receives GST order imposing penalty of Rs 16.03 cr

Premiuminflation, food, bill

Centre keeping close watch on food prices amid India-Pakistan tensions

electricity

REC to focus on thermal, nuclear projects; targets zero NPAs by FY25

"Despite the challenging macro-economic environment and demand conditions, we have delivered strong underlying volume growth with healthy margins," Pidilite Industries Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said.

"As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic given the domestic operating environment and improving demand conditions, especially in the construction sector, backed by anticipated good monsoon and an increase in the government spending," he added.

The company remains watchful of the impact of uncertain global economic and geopolitical conditions, Vats said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

biocon

Biocon Q4FY25 results: Consolidated net profit rises 153% to ₹344 crore

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q4 net profit drops 45% on muted demand and weak margins

Q4, Q4 results

Dilip Buildcon Q4 profit surges to ₹171 crore on coal, HAM portfolio

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Q4 net profit jumps 25% to Rs 5,497 crore, beats Street estimates

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Q4FY25 net profit jumps 14-fold to Rs 188.4 crore

Topics : Company Results Pidilite Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon