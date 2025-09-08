Stocks to watch today, Sep 8: SpiceJet, TaMo, M&M, Vedanta, BHEL, HFCL

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, traded mostly higher Monday after Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation and stronger-than-expected GDP data. Japan’s economy grew 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2, above a 0.3 per cent flash estimate, marking a fifth straight quarter of expansion on firmer consumption.

The Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent, while Topix rose 1.15 per cent. Elsewhere, Kospi advanced 0.38 per cent, but Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.34 per cent.

On Wall Street Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.32 per cent, the Dow lost 220 points (0.48 per cent), and the Nasdaq dipped 0.03 per cent after a weak jobs report sparked growth worries, even as all three hit record intraday highs.

Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to track on Monday, September 8:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.