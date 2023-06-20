Stocks to watch on June 20, 2023: Domestic headline indices may continue to inch lower for the second consecutive day. At 7:32 am, the SGX Nifty declined over 50 points to 18,817 levels.

Globally, the US markets closed lower overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices slipped up to 0.6 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index skid up to 0.5 per cent after China's central bank slashed key lending rates, whereas Australia's S&P 200, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained up to 0.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific, however, largely traded mixed in Tuesday's early trade.



Adani Transmission: The company received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of equity shares on qualified institutional placement basis. The company would evaluate growth avenues in organic, and inorganic growth.

Interglobe Aviation: The airline operator ordered 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft on the first day of the Paris Airshow, making it the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus.

Coal India: The employee offer-for-sale (OFS) will open from Wednesday, June 21, and close on Friday, June 23. The government plans to sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of Rs 226.10 a share.

HDFC AMC: UK-based investment firm abrdn investment management will offload complete 10.2 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Tuesday, June 20. The company set the lower end of the offer price range at Rs 1,800, five per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,892.

ITC: The conglomerate entered into definitive agreements to acquire further shares of Mother Sparsh. Once shares are acquired, the company's shareholding in Mother Sparsh will increase to 26.5 per cent from 22 per cent.

Sun Pharma: The pharma giant's wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Canada announced health canada's approval of 'Winlevi' cream, used to treat acne in 12 years or older, and would help reduce oil production, and inflammation.

ITI: The state-owned telecom firm inked a pact with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT ) and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to produce new products and services for smart cities.

Tata Power: According to reports, the company plans to double its capital expenditure to Rs 12,000 crore in the current fiscal, with a focus on renewables, distribution, transmission and solar equipment manufacturing capacity.

HPCL: The company signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Petromin Corporation's subsidiary - Automin Car Services to open co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres in India.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major received US health regulator's approval for its generic antibiotic Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used to cure moderate to severe acne.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Saraswati Sugar Mills has enhanced the production capacity of its ethanol plant from 100 kilo liter per day to 160 kilo liter per day.

Royal Orchid Hotels: The company announced the appointment of Philip Logan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), and will report directly to Chairman and MD Chander K Baljee.