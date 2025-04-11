Top three stocks to hedge your portfolio during market volatility

Market View

Markets slipped after a brief rebound, losing over half a per cent as the choppy trend persisted.

Sentiment took a hit following the announcement of fresh US tariffs on China, leading to a gap-down opening and a largely range-bound session thereafter. The outcome of the MPC meeting—where a 25 bps rate cut was announced along with a shift to an accommodative stance—failed to evoke any meaningful market reaction. As a result, the Nifty index closed at 22,399.15, down 0.59 per cent.

On the sectoral front, most indices ended in the red, with information technology (IT), pharma, and realty emerging as the top losers. The broader market also faced pressure, with losses ranging from 0.60 per cent to 1 per cent.

The ongoing volatility continues to keep traders cautious, and any near-term relief seems unlikely given the recent tariff-related developments and the onset of the earnings season. Investors will react to the IT major, TCS’s results in early trades on Friday, which could influence market direction initially.

Until volatility, as reflected by the elevated India VIX, cools off, we recommend maintaining a hedged approach to navigate potential sharp swings.

Stocks Recommendations

Buy Godrej Consumer Products Limited | LTP: ₹1242.35 | Target: ₹1330| Stop-loss: ₹1200

The FMCG sector is exhibiting a decent recovery and Godrejcp is leading the charge. After retesting its key long-term average i.e. 200 weighted exponential moving average (WEMA), the stock has been steadily gaining ground. With a decisive breakout above its intermediate resistance zone of 1190-1200, accompanied by a strong bullish candle and high trading volume, we expect the positive momentum to persist. Traders can consider going long as per the mentioned levels.

Buy Indus Towers Limited | LTP: ₹370.60| Target: ₹399 | Stop-loss: ₹355

Indus Towers has established a strong base after a period of consolidation within the 315–370 range, which aligns with the neckline of its previous high zone.

The stock is now gradually trending higher, supported by noticeable volumes on the up days. Additionally, it has reclaimed all key moving averages across multiple time frames, reinforcing the positive momentum. We therefore recommend initiating fresh long positions at the suggested levels.

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited | LTP: ₹379.30 | Target: ₹408| Stop-loss: ₹364

Oil marketing companies are showing a marked recovery, driven by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, with Hindustan Petroleum emerging as one of the top performers. The stock has registered a fresh breakout after forming a solid base above the confluence of key moving averages. Its bullish chart structure, coupled with the downtrend in crude, suggests further strengthening of the ongoing momentum.

(Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP of research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)