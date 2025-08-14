Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL

Stocks to Watch today, August 14, 2025: JSW Cement, Jubilant Foodworks, BPCL, Infosys and ICICI Bank are some of the key stocks to watch today

Devanshu Singla
Aug 14 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Stocks to watch today, Thursday, August 14, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a negative opening as investors await developments around US tariffs and the outcome of the US-Russia peace talks scheduled for Friday. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,688.5 points, down 21.5 points or 0.09 per cent.
 
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note amid expectations for lower US Federal Reserve rates next month. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.4 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, China's CSI 300 index was trading 0.25 per cent higher. 
 
On Wednesday, major US equity indices touched their all-time highs for the second consecutive day. The S&P 500 index rose 0.32 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.04 per cent higher.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Here are the key stocks to watch today, August 14:

New listings: Shares of JSW Cement and All Time Plastics will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, today in the mainboard category.
 
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The state-run oil and gas company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,839 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), up 140.7 per cent from ₹2,861.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations fell 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,12,551.5 crore from ₹1,13,095 crore.
 
Jubilant Foodworks: The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review increased 17 per cent to ₹2,260.9 crore compared to ₹1,933.1 crore in the year-ago period. It reported consolidated PAT of ₹97.2 crore, up 59.8 per cent from ₹60.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company added 71 new stores during the quarter.
 
United Spirits: The alcoholic beverages company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹417 crore in the June 2025 quarter, down 14 per cent from ₹485 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue rose 9.4 per cent to ₹3,021 crore compared to ₹2,761 crore in the Q1FY25.
 
Infosys: The IT services major will acquire a 75 per cent stake in Versent Group, Australia's leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, for AUD 233.25 million. Infosys will have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25 per cent minority stake in Versent Group.
 
ICICI Bank: The private lender has lowered the minimum account balance requirement for metro and urban locations to ₹15,000 from ₹50,000, for semi-urban locations to ₹7,500 from ₹25,000, and for rural locations to ₹2,500 from ₹10,000.
 
Pfizer: The pharmaceutical company reported revenue from operations of ₹603 crore, up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹562.9 crore. The company's net profit came in at ₹191.8 crore, up 27.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹150.7 crore. 
 
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The fashion retailer reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,831 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,674 crore. Ebidta jumped 38 per cent to ₹169 crore against ₹123 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net loss came in at ₹234 crore against ₹238 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Vishal Mega Mart: The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹215.5 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 37.8 per cent from ₹156.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased 21 per cent to ₹3,140.3 crore from ₹2,596.3 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Muthoot Finance: The financial services company reported a 45 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹6,288 crore compared to ₹4,348.3 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax during the quarter stood at ₹1,974.2 crore, up 65 per cent from ₹1,195.7 crore reported in Q1FY25.

Q1 results today

Ashok Leyland, Indian Oil Corporation, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Inox Wind, Patanjali Foods, Swan Energy, Valor Estate, Easy Trip Planners, GE Power India, Hindustan Copper, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, among others will release their Q1 earnings today.

Aug 14 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

