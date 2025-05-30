Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Nifty F&O strategy: Analysts say short-term dips in Nifty should be viewed as buying opportunities within this broader uptrend

Nifty 50, MARKET

Nifty Trading Strategy: Nifty trend remains positive as long as the swing low at 24,462 is intact

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Trading Strategy

  Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Expiry: 5 JUN 2025
Strikes: Buy 25,000 CE and Sell 25,500 CE
Net Outflow: ~100
Stop Loss: 50

Also Read

Representative Picture

SBI Life, Hudco, Canara Bank among top stocks to buy as Nifty consolidates

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

PI Ind, Hero Moto, Insecticides India: Analyst pick 3 stocks to buy today

markets

Stocks to buy today: Bullish trend seen in Titagarh Rail, Cholamandalam Fin

Nifty outlook, May 28: How to trade NSE benchmark today? Check strategy

Nifty outlook, May 28: How to trade NSE benchmark today? Check strategy

trading, market, stocks

Som Distilleries, Apollo Hospitals among top stocks to buy today, May 26

Strategy Target: 200
 
Rationale:
 
  • The Nifty index has structurally resumed its upward trajectory after forming a likely swing low at 24,462 on May 22.
  • The trend remains positive as long as the swing low at 24,462 is intact. Short-term dips should be viewed as buying opportunities within this broader uptrend.
  • Healthy market breadth suggests a potential resurgence in broader market momentum, with an upside target of 25,500 in the near term.
  • In light of prevailing volatility, a Bull Call Spread is recommended for capturing a moderate upside move with a favorable reward-to-risk profile.
  ================== 
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president, head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asia market dips; Trump tariffs reinstated

initial public offering, IPO

Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscribed 97x; Scoda Tubes offer booked 8.11x

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank may need to reset its 'committee of executives' now

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi unveils new OI metric, position limits in fresh F&O overhaul

sebi, investigation

Sebi probing delayed disclosures of accounting lapses at IndusInd Bank

Topics : Stock calls The Smart Investor Budget and Markets Nifty50 Nifty F&O Derivative trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon