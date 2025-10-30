Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Q2 results: PAT rises 5.4% to ₹5,180 crore on higher cigarette demand

The maker of 'Sunfeast' biscuits and 'Gold Flake' cigarettes reported a 5.4% rise in standalone profit of ₹5,180 crore ($589.34 million) for the quarter ended September 30

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50.71 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG. | Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Indian consumer goods major ITC posted a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales volumes in its core cigarette business and sustained rural demand.
 
The maker of 'Sunfeast' biscuits and 'Gold Flake' cigarettes reported a 5.4% rise in standalone profit of 51.80 billion rupees ($589.34 million) for the quarter ended September 30. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50.71 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 
"While rural demand continued to demonstrate resilience, urban consumption witnessed uptick" the company said in a statement.
 
Revenue from ITC's cigarettes business, its largest segment, grew nearly 6.8%, driven by differentiated and premium offerings.
 
 
Revenue from its consumer goods segment, home to popular household brands such as 'Aashirvaad', 'Sunfeast' and 'Bingo', climbed about 7% to 59.64 billion rupees.
 
The firm's consolidated revenue grew 7.1% to 193.82 billion rupees.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

