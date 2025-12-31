Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Big relief for Vodafone Idea as Cabinet freezes AGR dues at ₹87,695 cr

Big relief for Vodafone Idea as Cabinet freezes AGR dues at ₹87,695 cr

These frozen dues will be payable over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 (FY32) to FY41, according to sources

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major relief to Vodafone Idea (Vi), the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the debt-laden telecom, freezing its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, and granting it a five-year moratorium, government sources said.
 
These frozen dues will be payable over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 (FY32) to FY41, according to sources. The amount will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications at a later stage.
 
However, AGR liabilities related to FY18 and FY19 will not see any change. These dues will have to be paid by Vodafone Idea between FY26 and FY31 as per the existing schedule, sources added. 
The move, sources said, aims to protect the Centre’s 49 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, enable an orderly payment of dues, ensure competition in the telecom sector, and safeguard the interests of the telecom operator's 200 million consumers.  The relief follows recent observations by the Supreme Court stating that there is no legal impediment to the Centre reconsidering the issue in public interest, given its substantial stake in Vi and the interests of its subscribers.
 
   

More From This Section

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Zomato, Swiggy raise gig worker payouts amid New Year's Eve strike call

Adani Group

Adani Group pushes for more flying rights to boost traffic at its airports

Bipul Chandra, managing director, Ducati India

Ducati bets on India-EU FTA as 40% GST weighs on luxury motorcycles

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance's AI manifesto eyes 10x boost in productivity for workforce

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Tata Power commissions SJVN's 1 GW DCR solar project in Rajasthan

Topics : Vodafone Idea BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon