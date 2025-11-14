Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Leasing invests ₹45 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC unit

Jio Leasing invests ₹45 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC unit

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JSFL) on Friday said its subsidiary Jio Leasing Services Ltd has invested ₹45 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd through a rights issue.

Reliance Jio

Jio Leasing Services Ltd (JLSL) has subscribed to and has been allotted 4,50,00,000 or 8.1 per cent Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of Rs 10 each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd, JSFL said in a regulatory filing. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JSFL) on Friday said its subsidiary Jio Leasing Services Ltd has invested Rs 45 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd through a rights issue.

Jio Leasing Services Ltd (JLSL) has subscribed to and has been allotted 4,50,00,000 or 8.1 per cent Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of Rs 10 each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd, JSFL said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance International Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

JLSL subscribed to the rights issue aggregating Rs 45 crore, it said.

 

The aggregate investment made by JLSL in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd till date is Rs 166.55 crore, it said.

Also Read

K V Kamath, Chairman and Independent Director, Jio Financial Services | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Banks increasingly looking towards retail customers, says K V Kamath

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

jio net, jio platform

Jio Platforms Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 12.8% at ₹7,379 crore

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Stocks to watch, Oct 17: RIL, Infosys, Jio Fin, Wipro, Havells, Canara HSBC

Jio Financial Services Limited

Jio Financial Services Q2FY26 results: Profit almost flat at ₹695 crore

The investment is made to fund RILIPL's business operations, it said.

The investment is a related-party transaction of JLSL and is on an arm's-length basis, it said.

The regulatory filing further said that none of the company's promoters, promoter group and other group companies have any interest in the above investment.

No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the above investment, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flipkart

Flipkart unveils zero-commission model for products listed under ₹1,000

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip, Emoha launch senior-friendly holiday packages from ₹76,999

Reliance Industries Executive Director P. M. S. Prasad, Naidu

RIL to build 1 GW AI data centre in Andhra, deepen investment footprint

drugs, pharma

Lupin launches generic injection in US with 180-day exclusivity

Adani Group

Adani Group to invest ₹63,000 cr in two major power projects in Assam

Topics : Company News Jio Financial Services Reliance Jio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon