Stocks to Watch today, July 30: RIL, NTPC, Star Health, Asian Paints

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices may open on a flat to negative note today, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 35 points lower at 24,803 as of 08:04 AM.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that President Donald Trump’s Friday tariff deadline would not be extended. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.64 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.64 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.43 per cent.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended lower as the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.38 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, retreating from record highs. The Dow Jones fell 0.46 per cent amid weak corporate earnings and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement.

Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session: NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,108.46 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), compared to ₹5,506.07 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations, however, declined to ₹47,065.36 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹48,528.88 crore in Q1FY25. However, other income rose to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore Y-o-Y. Reliance Industries (RIL): The Mukesh Ambani-led company has announced that it has entered into a joint operating agreement with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited (BP) for the exploration of Block GS-OSHP-2022/2. According to the exchange filing, this block is located off the western coast in the Saurashtra basin and was awarded to RIL, ONGC, and BP as part of the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy.

Deepak Fertilisers: The company reported a 22.14 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹243.86 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹199.65 crore in Q1FY25, driven by higher sales. The company's total revenue during the quarter under review rose 16.54 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,658.75 crore from ₹2,281.33 crore in the year-ago period. Star Health & Allied Insurance: The company reported a 17.68 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit in Q1FY26 to ₹262.52 crore, compared to ₹318.93 crore in Q1FY25. However, the company stated that profit as per IFRS increased by 44 per cent to ₹438 crore. The combined ratio stood at 99.6 per cent. Star Health Insurance recorded a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹3,936 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 13 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Retail GWP grew by 18 per cent Y-o-Y, with fresh retail premiums rising by 25 per cent.

Varun Beverages: The company reported a 5 per cent increase in net profit in Q1FY26 to ₹1,317 crore from ₹1,253 crore in Q1FY25, despite a decline in revenue. The company's revenue fell 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,017 crore, compared to ₹7,197 crore a year ago. However, operating performance remained steady, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) inching up 0.4 per cent to ₹1,999 crore from ₹1,991 crore. Asian Paints: The paintmaker has sanctioned the merger of its subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers), with the parent company to streamline synergies across procurement, logistics, supply chain, technology, and shared services.

GAIL (India): The company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) for the transfer of two gas-based power plants (330 MW in Dholpur and 270.5 MW in Ramgarh) to the JV, subject to due diligence. The JV will also develop 750 MW of solar and 250 MW of wind power projects in Rajasthan, complementing the existing gas-based plants. Shareholding in the JV will be 50 per cent each for GAIL and RVUNL. L&T Finance: The company has allotted 25,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), each having a face value of ₹1,00,000, aggregating to ₹250 crore, on a private placement basis to identified investors on July 29, 2025.