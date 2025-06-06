Stocks to watch today, June 6: Bajaj Finserv, BEL, Nalco, Rate-sensitives

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, June 6, 2025: Indian equity markets look poised to extend their 19-day range-bound session on Friday, with traders expecting the interest rate policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide breakout momentum.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 14 points or 0.06 per cent at 24,847 as of 7:40 AM.

Equity markets in Asia opened cautiously ahead of the key US jobs data, which will provide cues for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.31 per cent while China's CSI 300 was down 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended lower as Billionaire Elon Musk's latest spat with the US President sent Tesla plunging to its worst session in four years. The S&P 500 index fell by 0.53 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.25 per cent. The friends-turned-foes episode deepened tensions as Trump threatened to end Elon Musk’s government contracts after his comment on the 'Big Beautiful Bill'. Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 443.79 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 81,442.04, while the Nifty50 rose 130.7 points or 0.53 per cent to end at 24,750.9. FIIs sold shares worth ₹208.47 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹2,382.4 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Bajaj Finserv: Promoter entities, Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings and Investment, will divest a 1.94 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Friday. As per the term sheet, the two entities are offering a cumulative 31 million shares at a base price of ₹1,880 apiece, a 3.3 per cent discount to Thursday’s close of ₹1,944. Bharat Electronics: The Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) announced that it has secured orders worth ₹2,323 crore from two major Indian shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. The contracts pertain to the supply of base and depot spares for missile systems installed aboard Indian Naval ships.

Rate-sensitive stocks: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee will announce their interest rate decision on Friday, with the street expecting a third consecutive cut. Rate-sensitive stocks and sectors like banks, autos and real estate will be in focus during the session. Follow RBI MPC Meeting Updates LIVE The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee will announce their interest rate decision on Friday, with the street expecting a third consecutive cut. Rate-sensitive stocks and sectors like banks, autos and real estate will be in focus during the session. Coal India: The state-owned firm said it has entered into a pact with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd to develop the rail infrastructure of the coal behemoth and its arms. The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata. JSW Energy: The company announced the commissioning of a 281 MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra with solar capacity of 215 megawatt (Mw) and wind capacity of 66 Mw. This capacity addition will enable the company to benefit from the peak wind season during the year and will contribute to the overall renewable output.

Life Insurance Corporation: The state-owned insurer has appointed Ramakrishnan Chandar as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective from June 5, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. Chandar, who previously served as executive director at LIC, will now be responsible for overseeing and managing the corporation’s extensive investment portfolio. National Aluminium Company: The state-run firm clarified that its ₹30,000-crore capital expenditure plan for smelter expansion with captive power is progressing as planned and has not been put on hold. The company said it is currently updating the detailed project report (DPR) for its brownfield smelter expansion. ALSO READ: Nifty trading strategy, June 6: Use 'Short Strangle' strategy to capitalise The state-run firm clarified that its ₹30,000-crore capital expenditure plan for smelter expansion with captive power is progressing as planned and has not been put on hold. The company said it is currently updating the detailed project report (DPR) for its brownfield smelter expansion.

Ireda: The company’s board has approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of ₹173.83 per share. Tejas Networks: The company received ₹122.96 crore from the Department of Telecommunications as the first tranche under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for Q3 FY 2024-25, representing 85 per cent of the eligible incentive amount. Rama Steel: The company announced an investment in the renewable energy sector through its joint venture partner in a 225 MW solar power project under the Government of India’s PM-Kusum scheme. R Systems International: The company signed an agreement on December 20, 2024, to sell its land, building, and certain assets located at Sector 59, Noida, for a total consideration of ₹50.5 crore.