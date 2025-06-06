Friday, June 06, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Nifty trading strategy, June 6: Use 'Short Strangle' strategy to capitalise

Nifty trading strategy, June 6: Use 'Short Strangle' strategy to capitalise

Nifty trading strategy: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalize on expected consolidation

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Recommended strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 12-Jun-2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,500 Call
  • Net Premium Inflow: 33.55 points
  • Stop Loss: 65
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:

  • Nifty is consolidating within a defined range of 24,500–25,100, despite being in a broader uptrend.
  • Broader markets have outperformed Nifty in recent weeks, indicating potential for a near-term cool-off phase outside the index.
  • Without the support from the broader markets, a breakout in Nifty on either direction is unlikely in the immediate term.
  • Strategy View: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalize on expected consolidation.
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. View expressed are his own.)  

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

