Nifty trading strategy, June 6: Use 'Short Strangle' strategy to capitalise

Recommended strategy:
- Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
- Expiry: 12-Jun-2025
- Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,500 Call
- Net Premium Inflow: 33.55 points
- Stop Loss: 65
- Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:
- Nifty is consolidating within a defined range of 24,500–25,100, despite being in a broader uptrend.
- Broader markets have outperformed Nifty in recent weeks, indicating potential for a near-term cool-off phase outside the index.
- Without the support from the broader markets, a breakout in Nifty on either direction is unlikely in the immediate term.
- Strategy View: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalize on expected consolidation.
- This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.