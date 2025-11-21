Stocks to Watch today, Nov 21: RIL, TCS, Hyundai Motor, Adani Ports, Nestle

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, November 21, 2025: The Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session lower, mirroring global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a weak start for the benchmarks on Friday.

As of 6:55 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 66 points lower at 26,154.50.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday, tracking the overnight decline on Wall Street, where stocks swung from early gains to losses, highlighting ongoing market volatility ahead of key economic data releases. Tech conglomerate SoftBank plunged more than 10 per cent amid broad regional losses, following a downturn in US tech stocks and fading investor hopes for a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.57 per cent at the open. October core inflation in Japan rose at its fastest pace since July, in line with market expectations, reinforcing the case for potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 4.09 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.3 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices slid sharply on Thursday, reversing an early rally as technology stock gains faded despite a boost from Nvidia’s earnings. Additionally, mixed US jobs data added uncertainty to the labour market outlook. The Nasdaq closed at its lowest level since September 11, falling 2.2 per cent. The S&P 500 recorded its lowest close since September 10, declining 1.6 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also retreated, losing 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch today, November 21: Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that it has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that it has stopped importing Russian crude oil into its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with effect from November 20. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The company has entered into a The company has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement (“Transaction Documents”) with TPG Terabyte Bidco Pte. Ltd. (“TPG Terabyte”) and HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company (“HyperVault”), for an investment in HyperVault (“Proposed Transaction”). Nestlé India: The company's board has approved the appointment of Mandeep Chhatwal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Director) of the company with effect from January 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Hyundai Motor India: The company has informed the exchanges that it has invested an additional ₹21.46 crore as the second tranche and has been allotted 25,58,405 equity shares in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Limited by way of private placement on November 20, 2025. Post infusion of the second tranche, the company holds 26.49 per cent stake in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Limited, and the aggregate value of investment stands at ₹38,05,07,367.10, according to its exchange filing. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s ratings, maintaining CRISIL AAA/Stable for its bank facilities and non-convertible debentures. The company’s commercial paper rating has also been reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+.

360 ONE WAM: The board of directors of 360 ONE Asset Management Limited (“AMC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has approved the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary (“New Subsidiary”) to carry out fund management business in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (“GIFT City”). Upon incorporation, the new entity will be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary, the company said in an exchange filing. Alkem Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has announced the launch of DSS, the original De Simone formulation probiotic blend in India, for restoring gut microbiota balance and managing various gut-related health conditions. JSW Energy: The company has announced that it has become the holding company of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL) and holds The company has announced that it has become the holding company of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL) and holds significant indirect ownership in Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure Private Limited (RCRIPL). “We wish to inform that the resolution plan submitted by the company for RCRIPL under the corporate insolvency resolution process has been approved by the Committee of Creditors, and the company has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional on November 19, 2025. The closure of the transaction shall be subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal,” JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.