Home / Companies / News / TCS, TPG form alliance as $1 bn investment accelerates AI data centre plan

TCS, TPG form alliance as $1 bn investment accelerates AI data centre plan

TCS has entered a strategic alliance with TPG, which will invest $1 billion in HyperVault as both firms commit up to Rs 18,000 crore over the coming years to build GW-scale AI data centres

This is the first time that TCS has taken a bet on a capex-heavy industry. The firm has historically preferred to build businesses organically rather than look for acquisitions.

BS Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), today said that it has secured $1 billion from global alternative asset management firm TPG to accelerate its data centre business, HyperVault. With this, the company has taken a bold bet in the data centre space, strengthening its ambition to become the largest AI-ready technology services company.
 
Both TCS and TPG, combined, will commit to invest up to Rs 18,000 crore over the next few years. Out of the total commitment, TPG will invest up to Rs 8,820 crore (around $1 billion) and is envisaged to have final shareholding between 27.5 per cent and 49 per cent in HyperVault.
 
 
TCS’ HyperVault will be funded through a mix of equity from TCS and TPG, and debt.

TCS in a statement said that bringing in TPG as a strategic investment partner will help TCS drive stronger returns to its shareholders, reduce its capital outlay, and create long-term value for the data centre platform.
 
TCS’ cash reserves as of September 30, 2025, were at Rs 1.06 trillion (around $12 billion). The firm’s total debt is Rs 10,932 crore.
 
This is the first time that TCS has taken a bet on a capex-heavy industry. The firm has historically preferred to build businesses organically rather than look for acquisitions. The last big acquisition TCS made was in 2008 when it bought Citigroup Global Services for $512 million.
 
Why is TCS expanding into the data centre segment now?
 
Post the second-quarter FY26 results, the company had announced its intention to foray into the data centre segment. The management had then stated that they intend to build 1 GW capacity, which will require investment of around $6.5 billion-$7 billion.
 
N Chandrasekaran, chairman, TCS, in a press statement said, “I am delighted to have TPG join us in our journey to build large GW-scale AI data centres in India, tapping the rapidly growing AI demand. It will further strengthen our partnership with hyperscalers and AI companies.”
 
He further added that with this capability, TCS is uniquely positioned to deliver complete AI solutions for its customers and partners. “We are excited and committed to play a leading role in creating world-class AI infrastructure and solutions for the industry and work towards making TCS the largest AI-led technology services company,” he added.
 
How big is India’s data centre market and who are the major players?
 
India currently has a data centre capacity of about 1.5 GW, which is expected to exceed 10 GW by 2030. According to industry estimates, India’s data centre market has attracted nearly $94 billion in investments since 2019.
 
Jim Coulter, executive chairman of TPG and a managing partner of TPG Rise Climate, said, “We are excited to partner with TCS and are grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Tata Group, both who share our vision and commitment to innovation and sustainability.”
 
“Data centres are a multifaceted asset class and sit at the intersection of green energy infrastructure, technology and real estate. We look forward to bringing TPG’s sectoral expertise across these asset classes and working together with TCS to drive India’s next wave of digital infrastructure innovation in a climate-positive manner and build a more resilient future for the country’s digital and data economy,” added Coulter.
 
Who else is investing in India’s booming data centre segment?
 
With the TCS–TPG collaboration, the former joins the growing list of Indian firms wanting to tap the booming data centre segment. In recent times, companies such as Reliance, Adani and Google have announced investments and plans to expand in the data centre space along with firms like NTT Data, Sify and CtrlS, among others.
 
Earlier this month, tech giant Google announced an investment of $15 billion to set up a 1 GW AI data centre in Visakhapatnam over the next five years.

Topics : TCS TPG Group TPG Tata Consultancy Services Data centre

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

