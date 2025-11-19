The shareholders of Infosys approved the company’s proposal to buy back up to 100 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each, for a total consideration of up to ₹18,000 crore. The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route at a price of ₹1,800 per share on a proportionate basis.

The buyback window will open on November 20, 2025 and close at 5 PM on November 26, 2025. The last date for payment of consideration to shareholders participating in the buyback is December 3, 2025. The date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders was November 14, 2025.

KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the registrar to the offer, and Kotak Investment Banking is the manager do the deal. The company said the buyback is being undertaken after assessing its medium-term strategic and operational cash requirements and its intention to return surplus funds to shareholders. Under the buyback terms, small shareholders will be entitled to 2 equity shares for every 11 equity shares held on the record date. For all other eligible shareholders in the general category, the entitlement is 17 equity shares for every 706 equity shares held. The buyback will be funded from the company’s free reserves, including the securities premium account, or any other source permitted under applicable regulations. Infosys said the buyback is not expected to have any material impact on its earnings.

Should you participate in Infosys share buyback? Analysts noted that for an investor in the lower tax slabs, it would be better to participate in the buyback as it would leave them with higher proceeds. However, for an investor in a higher tax bracket (above ₹16 lakh annual income), it may be more tax-efficient to sell shares in the open market instead of tendering them in the buyback. Axis Securities said it expects overall participation by retail investors in the buyback to remain weak. However, it noted that the offer provides an attractive exit price for existing shareholders. Given these factors, the brokerage said the buyback presents a "lucrative opportunity" for small shareholders and strongly recommended that retail investors participate in the offer.