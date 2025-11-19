Home / Markets / News / Infosys buyback opens Nov 20: Date, tax payable, should you tender shares?

Infosys buyback opens Nov 20: Date, tax payable, should you tender shares?

For an investor in the lower tax slabs, it would be better to participate in the Infosys buyback as it would leave them with higher proceeds, analysts said

Infosys buyback
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Infosys rose over 3 per cent on Wednesday, emerging among the top gainers in the frontline pack, as the information technology (IT) major gears up to launch its ₹18,000-crore share buyback.
 
The shareholders of Infosys approved the company’s proposal to buy back up to 100 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each, for a total consideration of up to ₹18,000 crore. The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route at a price of ₹1,800 per share on a proportionate basis.
 
The buyback window will open on November 20, 2025 and close at 5 PM on November 26, 2025. The last date for payment of consideration to shareholders participating in the buyback is December 3, 2025. The date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders was November 14, 2025. 
 
KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the registrar to the offer, and Kotak Investment Banking is the manager do the deal. 
 
The company said the buyback is being undertaken after assessing its medium-term strategic and operational cash requirements and its intention to return surplus funds to shareholders.
 
Under the buyback terms, small shareholders will be entitled to 2 equity shares for every 11 equity shares held on the record date. For all other eligible shareholders in the general category, the entitlement is 17 equity shares for every 706 equity shares held.
 
The buyback will be funded from the company’s free reserves, including the securities premium account, or any other source permitted under applicable regulations. Infosys said the buyback is not expected to have any material impact on its earnings.

Should you participate in Infosys share buyback? 

Analysts noted that for an investor in the lower tax slabs, it would be better to participate in the buyback as it would leave them with higher proceeds. 
 
However, for an investor in a higher tax bracket (above ₹16 lakh annual income), it may be more tax-efficient to sell shares in the open market instead of tendering them in the buyback. HERE'S AN ILLUSTRATION
 
Axis Securities said it expects overall participation by retail investors in the buyback to remain weak. However, it noted that the offer provides an attractive exit price for existing shareholders. Given these factors, the brokerage said the buyback presents a "lucrative opportunity" for small shareholders and strongly recommended that retail investors participate in the offer.  ALSO READ | Infosys share buyback: Nithin Kamath, other experts explain tax impact

Tax implications for investors

The buyback amount received by shareholders will be treated as a dividend and will be taxed based on slab rates.
 
The cost of the shares bought back by the company will be treated as a capital loss, which can be offset against any other capital gains.
 
If there are not enough capital gains to offset the loss in the current year, it can be carried forward and offset against capital gains in future years, up to a maximum of 8 years. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: D-St near day's high; Nifty tops 26k; IT, PSU Bank lead rally; Groww drops 10%

Avanti surges 10% on heavy volumes, Apex hits 52-week high; here's why

Lumax Auto up 4% as Phillip Capital initiates with 'Buy,' eyes 36% upside

Choice Int rises 3% after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultants

HCLTech rises 4% as it expands Canada footprint with new Calgary office

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksInfosys Infosys buybackInfosys stockNifty IT

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story