Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives USFDA approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg (USRLD: Calan SR Extended-Release Tablets, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg).

Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets (120 mg, 180 mg, and 240 mg) are used to lower high blood pressure, which helps reduce the risk of serious heart problems like strokes and heart attacks. Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets had annual sales of USD 24.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Sept-2025).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

United Breweries launches Heineken Silver in New Delhi

Zen Technologies wins contract worth Rs 108 cr from Ministry of Defence

A-1 receives order of Rs 127.5 cr from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies

Yes Bank allots 10.58 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 93.71 times

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

