Home / Cricket / News / Asian Paints signs 3-year BCCI partnership as Team India's colour partner

Asian Paints signs 3-year BCCI partnership as Team India's colour partner

Asian Paints has entered a three-year partnership with the BCCI as Team India's official colour partner, covering 110 matches and offering on-ground activations, digital fan engagement

Asian Paints, BCCI partnership, Team India official partner, colour partner, Amit Syngle, cricket sponsorship, Indian cricket, brand partnership

Photo: Instagram/ Asian Paints

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Paints, a paint and decor brand, on Tuesday announced its partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an official colour partner for three years, covering 110 matches for Team India, for an undisclosed amount.
 
With this association, Asian Paints joins other brands like Reliance Industries’ Campa, SBI Life, and Atomberg Technologies in the official partners segment. The partnership includes men’s, women’s and domestic series played in the country, as per its release. Apart from this, it includes on-ground engagement and digital activations like the setting up of a fan cam named The Asian Paints Colour Cam to showcase the most colourful fans. Additionally, the company will have a colour countdown to bring viewers colour and home decor trends.
 
 
How does Asian Paints view the brand impact of the partnership?
 
“Given the fact that cricket reaches so many homes that today, through this whole property of being an official colour partner, we could be part of every Indian home. It appropriates the whole preposition of Har Ghar, which is the core to our overall brand in terms of how we look at it,” Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Asian Paints, told Business Standard, on the sidelines of the press conference at BCCI’s office in Mumbai.
 
He further added that cricket will remain a strong sport in terms of engagement, fan frenzy, and viewership, with it having a huge popularity in countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal and other countries, stretching to some parts of the Middle East.

What is Asian Paints’ outlook on expanding into other sports?
 
“I feel that as we go ahead, possibly this is a great property and a great investment, and we would possibly see that while we are open to any format (in cricket) which kind of comes in or any other game (any other sport) which comes up, but this will remain as a core in terms of looking at investing,” said Syngle.
 
Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia, BCCI spokesperson, said that Asian Paints’ legacy of adding colour and emotion to people’s lives complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, he added that BCCI and Asian Paints look forward to creating experiences for fans across the country.
 
Why is the timing of this deal significant for Indian cricket?
 
This announcement comes at a time when two major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments are expected to happen next year, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Topics : Asian Paints BCCI Indian Cricket India cricket team

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

