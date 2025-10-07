Stocks to Watch today, Oct 7: LTIMindtree, Bank of India, HCL Tech, OIL

Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a muted start on Tuesday amid mixed signals from global markets and a cautious outlook on the domestic front. At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 1.5 points at 25,181 levels.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a record high for the second consecutive session, following a rally on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.66 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 2.7 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.7 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY US markets settled higher on Monday after a massive deal between OpenAI and AMD, which is seen as one of the most direct challenges yet to chipmaker giant Nvidia, boosting investor sentiment in the tech sector. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.7 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.36 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones fell around 0.14 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, October 7, 2025: New listings: Shares of Fabtech Technologies and Glottis will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category, while those of Sodhani Capital, Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Suba Hotels, and Dhillon Freight Carrier will list under the SME category.

LTIMindtree: The IT solutions provider has announced a multiple-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company, marking the The IT solutions provider has announced a multiple-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company, marking the company's largest strategic deal to date . Under this agreement, LTIMindtree will support the client’s digital transformation initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and modernising delivery models. Bank of India: In its business update for the In its business update for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26), Bank of India reported a 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in global business to ₹15.6 trillion. Deposits increased 10.08 per cent to 8.53 trillion, while advances grew around 14 per cent to ₹7.08 trillion. Telecom stocks: According to data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, witnessed a significant jump in wireless subscriber additions in August 2025, gaining 19.49 lakh users compared to 4.82 lakh in July. Bharti Airtel also saw a modest rise, adding 4.96 lakh subscribers in August, up from 4.64 lakh the previous month. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea continued to lose users, with a decline of 3.08 lakh subscribers in August, though this was an improvement over the 3.59 lakh users lost in July.

HCL Tech: The company has joined hands with the MIT Media Lab to work on next-generation AI and quantum computing research. The collaboration connects the IT firm with one of the world's leading innovation ecosystems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Brigade Enterprises: The real estate developer has signed a joint development agreement for a 6.6-acre plot in West Chennai. The upcoming residential project has a gross development value of around ₹1,000 crore. Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical has received Health Canada approval for its Liothyronine tablets in 5 mcg and 20 mcg strengths. The product is used for treating hypothyroidism and will be made at the company's Ahmedabad SEZ facility.