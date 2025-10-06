Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

Bank of India reports 11.8% growth in global business and strong gains in domestic lending, with retail term deposits up 14% year-on-year in September

bank of india, BOI

Profit growth led by retail, MSME, and overseas advances | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

State-owned Bank of India on Monday reported an 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its global business, which rose to ₹15.61 trillion as of September 30 from ₹13.97 trillion a year earlier, the bank said in an exchange filing.
 
Global deposits grew 10.08 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8.53 trillion from ₹7.75 trillion a year earlier, while global gross advances rose 13.94 per cent to ₹7.08 trillion from ₹6.21 trillion.
 
On the domestic front, deposits increased 8.53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.30 trillion compared to ₹6.72 trillion in the same period last year. Retail term deposits in the domestic segment stood at ₹3.45 trillion, marking a 14.15 per cent year-on-year growth.
 
 
Domestic gross advances climbed 14.62 per cent to ₹5.96 trillion from ₹5.20 trillion as of September 2024. Shares of Bank of India ended at ₹125.90 per share, up 0.32 per cent.
 
Profit growth led by retail, MSME, and overseas advances
 
Bank of India reported a 32.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹2,252 crore, up from ₹1,703 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was driven by an expansion in advances across retail, MSME, and overseas segments.

Topics : Finance News sbi Banking Industry

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

