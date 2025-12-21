Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Data breach case: US court approves Infosys McCamish's $17.5 mn settlement

Data breach case: US court approves Infosys McCamish's $17.5 mn settlement

In February 2024, Bank of America named Infosys McCamish Systems as the source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers

Infosys

US court approves $17.5 mn Infosys McCamish settlement in data breach case. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A US court has given its final approval for the proposed settlement of class action lawsuits against Infosys McCamish, according to a BSE filing by Infosys on Saturday.

Under the proposed terms, Infosys McCamish Systems had agreed to pay $17.5 million into a fund to settle all the pending class action lawsuits related to a cybersecurity incident in 2023, which identified the Infosys subsidiary as the main source.

If the settlement is not appealed within 30 days, "it will become effective and resolve all allegations made in the class action lawsuits without admission of any liability", Infosys said.

In February 2024, Bank of America named Infosys McCamish Systems as the source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers.

 

As per the notification, the breach occurred on October 29, 2023, and was discovered on October 30 that year.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said the proposed agreement would settle all the pending class action lawsuits and resolve all allegations made in this matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement receives ₹782.2 cr GST demand over alleged short payment

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

India must lead in AI while prioritising empathy in tech adoption: Ambani

Genpact logo

RBI has allowed compounding of Fema case against Genpact India: ED

Anil Ambani

ED questions Anil Ambani's son Jai for 2nd day in money laundering case

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis acquires 125-bed People Tree Hospital in Bengaluru for ₹430 crore

Topics : Data breach United States Infosys CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon