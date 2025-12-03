Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cipla, Stempeutics launch stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis

Cipla, Stempeutics launch stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis

Approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the treatment offers to slow disease progression and promote cartilage maintenance for patients with Grade II and III knee OA

Cipla

Ciplostem is administered as a single-dose, intra-articular injection containing 25 million cultured adult human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs), co-administered with hyaluronic acid.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Cipla Limited, in partnership with Stempeutics Research, today announced a major foray into orthobiologic medicine with the launch of Ciplostem, an innovative allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy for knee osteoarthritis (knee OA).
 
Allogeneic means belonging to or obtained from a different individual of the same species, which implies that this is not customised or patient-specific stem cell therapy, and can be administered off the shelf.
 
Approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the treatment offers to slow disease progression and promote cartilage maintenance for patients with Grade II and III knee OA. The launch addresses a critical unmet need in India, where knee OA affects over 48.4 million people and is increasingly prevalent across all age groups. Current standard treatments, such as painkillers and physiotherapy, primarily offer short-term symptomatic relief, failing to target the underlying, progressive degeneration of the joint.
 
 
Ciplostem is administered as a single-dose, intra-articular injection containing 25 million cultured adult human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs), co-administered with hyaluronic acid. The therapy works at a cellular level to reduce inflammation and pain, enhance joint function, and help preserve cartilage quality.
 
BN Manohar, MD and CEO of Stempeutics Research, highlighted the robust development behind the product. “Ciplostem sets a new benchmark in regenerative medicine, reflecting years of dedicated research and robust Phase 3 evidence. We are pleased to partner with Cipla to extend the reach of this stem cell therapy in India, transforming scientific innovation into tangible patient impact.”
 

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo reports flight delays, cancellations due to tech issues, congestion

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Financial Home Loans targets 30% annual AUM growth to FY27premium

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma unit to invest ₹3,000 cr for new plant in Madhya Pradesh

JSW Steel, JSW

Japan's JFE Steel to invest Rs 15,750 cr in JV with JSW Steel's BPSL

Anthropic

Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races towards listing ahead of OpenAI

Topics : Company News Cipla healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon