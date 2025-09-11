Stocks to watch today, Sep 11: Bajaj Finserv, DRL, Mazagon, Jupiter Wagons

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, September 11: Indian equities are likely to see a muted start today, buoyed by supportive global sentiment and remarks from US President Donald Trump on trade ties with India.

Around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading merely 9 points higher at 25,081, indicating a flat start for domestic benchmarks.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended 323.83 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 81,425.15 levels. Likewise, the NSE Nifty50 closed 104.50 points or 0.42 per cent up at 24,973.10.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s record run on cooling US inflation and rate-cut optimism.

Last checked, Nikkei gained 0.55 per cent, hitting a fresh high, led by a nearly 10 per cent surge in SoftBank. Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent. ASX 200, however, dropped 0.4 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to a record 6,532.04, while the Nasdaq edged up 0.03 per cent to 21,886.06. The Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent as Apple dragged after its iPhone launch. Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to track on Thursday, September 11: Biocon: Inaugurates its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey. Tega Industries: In consortium with Apollo Funds, signed term sheet to acquire Molycop in a $1.5 bn deal; board to meet Sept 13 for fund-raising plans.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Began talks with the Indian Navy on Submarine Project P-75(I). Bank of Baroda: Cut overnight MCLR by 10 bps to 7.85 per cent and three-month MCLR by 15 bps to 8.20 per cent, effective September 12. Muthoot Finance: Invested ₹199.99 crore in subsidiary Muthoot Homefin to strengthen capital base. Bajaj Finserv: August premiums – Bajaj Allianz General Insurance at ₹2,063.22 crore; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance at ₹1,484.88 crore. Jupiter Wagons: Subsidiary won ₹113 crore Railways order for supply of 9,000 LHB axles. Deepak Fertilisers: To invest ₹13.2 crore in Murli Solar and Sunsure Solarpark for captive renewable power.

RateGain Travel Technologies: Appointed Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer, effective September 22. Highway Infrastructure: Secured ₹69.8 crore NHAI toll project in UP; contract for Rajasthan toll plaza begins September 11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL): Completed $50.5 million acquisition of Stugeron brand from J&J across 18 APAC and EMEA markets. Keystone Realtors: Approved ₹375 crore fund-raise via NCDs on private placement basis. Torrent Pharmaceuticals: To buy 26 per cent in Torrent Urja 27 for a captive hybrid renewable project in Gujarat. Adani Ports: Step-down subsidiary acquired Dependencia Logistics for ₹37.77 crore to expand logistics business.