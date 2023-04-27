Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott

Stocks to watch today: Subdued global cues, along with March quarter earnings season may keep markets range-bound on Thursday. As of 7:35 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,795 levels, down over 30 points.

Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight as NASDAQ Composite index closed with 0.4 per cent gains. Dow Jones, the S&P 500 indices, on the contrary, dropped up to 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks to watch in Thursday's trade:

Asia-Pacific markets, were largely lower too this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, and Kospi indices down up to 0.6 per cent.

Earnings today: Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Holdings, Shriram Finance, Trent, Indian Hotels Company, ACC, among others will share results.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto major saw net profit rise 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,670 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY23), as sales recovered, and supply chain snags eased. The company's bottomline more than doubled to Rs 8,211 crore for the full year (FY23), from a year-ago period.

Bajaj Finance: The company's consolidated net profit rose 30 per cent YoY to Rs 3,158 crore in Q4FY23, on the back of higher net interest income (NII). The board recommended dividend payout of Rs 30 per share of face value Rs 2 each for FY23, subject to shareholders' approval.

SBI Life: The company reported 15 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 777 crore for Q4FY23. Net premium income, too, jumped 14 per cent YoY to Rs 19,897 crore in Q4FY23, as against Rs 17,434 in the Q4FY22.

L&T Technology: The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,096.2 crore in Q4FY23, as against Rs 1,756.1 crore, in the year-ago period. Net profit, too, rose 15 per cent 18.1 per cent to Rs 310.9 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 263.2 crore in Q4FY22.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company's net income doubled to Rs 181 crore (up 103 per cent) in the March quarter, driven by higher loan sales and better asset quality. Further, on-record disbursals for the quarter were highest-ever as it jumped 151 per cent to Rs 6,371 crore.

Abbott India: The pharma major ecalled one batch of its popular thyroid disorder drug 'Thyronorm' due to a labeling error about dosage, but said that there was no quality issue. The mislabeled batch was invoiced in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

HDFC Life: The private sector insurer clocked net profit at Rs 358.6-crore for Q4FY23, which was marginally higher than the Rs 357.5 crore reported in the same period last year. Net premium, too, rose 36 per cent YoY to Rs 19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 14,289.66 crore in Q4FY22.

Infosys: The IT services major inked pact with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences.

HCL Technologies: Global pigment and chemicals manufacturer Heubach Group selected the IT major to drive its digital transformation agenda, which includes deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, and end-user services and secure networks across 11 countries.

Union Bank of India: The board approved fund raise of Rs 10,100 crore. Through public issue, rights issue or via private placement including qualified institutional placement (QIP) of a private placement, it plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore.

Tata Power: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating on Tata Power to 'BB+' with a stable outlook.

Stocks in F&O ban today: GNFC, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

