close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

The net premium income for the reporting quarter jumped 14% to Rs 19,897 crore as against Rs 17,434 in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBI Life on Wednesday reported an increase in net profit by 15 per cent at Rs 777 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company said in a statement that the profit was Rs 672 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The net premium income for the reporting quarter jumped 14 per cent to Rs 19,897 crore as against Rs 17,434 in the Q4 FY22, the company reported.

The company's individual new business premiums rose 27 per cent to 20,910 crore in FY23.
The gross written premium (GWP) for the fiscal year 2022-23 stood at Rs 67,320 crore, showing a growth of 15per cent YoY.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for FY23 rose 18 per cent to Rs 16,810 crore for the quarter ended March, while protection new business premium rose 19 per cent to Rs 3,640 crore.
The company reported a solvency ratio of 2.15, while assets under management stood at Rs 3.1 trillion at the end of March 2023.

The growth in the individual protection business stood at 6 per cent to Rs 1,000 crore, and that of the group protection business was at 25 per cent to Rs 2,640 crore in FY23.
The company said it maintained its leadership position in individual rated premium of Rs 15,220 crore with 22.3 per cent private market share in FY23.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

HDFC Life misses Q4 profit view on higher expenses, PAT rises marginally

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%


According to the statement, the company has a distribution network of 275,374 trained insurance professionals with widespread operations with 992 offices across the country.
Topics : SBI Life Life Insurance Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

Image
1 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Kia India exports cross 200,000 unit mark in FY23, robust demand continues

Kia motors, Kia
1 min read

Maruti Suzuki to boost capacity to keep up with passenger vehicle demand

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki India to set up new plant as net profit doubles in FY23

Maruti Suzuki
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read
Premium

How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology, Inc
3 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon