Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty's new conquest, SME bankers under regulatory scalpel

Street Signs: Nifty's new conquest, SME bankers under regulatory scalpel

The Nifty 50 index broke new ground, closing "decisively" above the 25,000 mark for the first time since September 2024

Nifty 50, MARKET
premium
Amid growing scrutiny over merchant bankers’ lapses in small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings, the market regulator has introduced stricter guidelines to enhance risk assessment and transparency
Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 25K wall falls:Nifty’s new conquest 
The Nifty 50 index broke new ground, closing “decisively” above the 25,000 mark for the first time since September 2024. Market observers interpret this as a bullish signal, potentially paving the way for the index to reach record highs. Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, noted that Nifty’s breakout above 25,000 marks a positive short term trend. Immediate resistance is at 25,222, while support has shifted to 24,900. Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, added that a firm close above 25,250 could boost upward momentum, targeting 25,500. Unless the index breaches 24,700, pullbacks are likely to attract buyers. The Nifty closed at 25,112, just 4 per cent below its record high. 
‘Re IPO’: The sequel no one saw coming 
The current equity deal momentum has led market experts to coin a new term — ‘re IPO’. This refers to the sale of a large block of shares after the lock up period expires. A recent example is Vishal Mega Mart, where promoter Samayat Services sold a 20 per cent stake, raising over ₹10,000 crore. Investment bankers attribute this trend to abundant liquidity and investors’ willingness to buy significant stakes in well performing companies. “A virtuous liquidity cycle is emerging,” observes a banker. “Private equity firms acquire unlisted firms, sell stakes during initial public offerings, and further divest after listing, redeploying funds into new ventures.” 
 
SME bankers under the regulatory scalpel 
Amid growing scrutiny over merchant bankers’ lapses in small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings, the market regulator has introduced stricter guidelines to enhance risk assessment and transparency. Under the new rules, merchant bankers must thoroughly evaluate and disclose critical risks — including sudden fluctuations in revenue or profits, production activity, and auditor concerns. Any changes in financial information will require detailed justification. In addition, bankers must provide a rationale for unusual financial patterns, such as disproportionate management compensation, unexpected other income, high marketing expenditures, or low returns on advertisement spends.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Value fashion retail finds its fit while premium struggles to measure up

Sebi bans two from markets for 3 yrs; impounds illegal gains of ₹4.83 cr

Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

Premium

Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

Topics :IPONifty 50Street SignsThe Smart InvestorMarketsSME

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story