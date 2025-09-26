Strong growth and margin expansion ahead for Hindustan Aeronautics

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A aircraft worth Rs 62,400 crore (excluding taxes). As part of the contract, 68 fighters, 29 twin-seaters, and associated equipment will be procured. The delivery will commence in FY28 and will be completed over six years. The acquisition was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in August 2025.

The aircraft will have indigenous content of over 64 per cent, and this is over and above a previous contract for 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft signed in January 2021. Furthermore, advanced, indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will also be integrated, bolstering the indigenisation policy. The project will be supported by a vendor base of close to 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacturing of components, and an additional 67 key components are being indigenised.

HAL’s earlier order for 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft has faced significant delays owing to the late supply of F404-IN20 engines by General Electric (GE). However, GE has now started supplying engines. It has supplied three engines so far and is likely to deliver seven more by December 2025. Two LCA Mk-1A aircraft are currently undergoing weapon trials. Additionally, 13 LCA Mk-1A aircraft have already completed their first trial flight using CAT-B F-404 engines. HAL’s order book amounts to Rs 2.45 trillion by the end of Q2FY26, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 32 times based on FY25 revenue. Given the positive development of engine supplies by GE, the delivery of LCA Mk-1A aircraft should speed up.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to have a fleet of at least 42 squadrons (currently 31). As ageing MiG-21 fighter jets retire on September 26, 2025, the IAF’s combat strength will drop to 29 squadrons. The requirement of 11 additional squadrons and the replacement of existing squadrons of Mirage 2000, Jaguar, and MiG-21 provides HAL with an opportunity to produce over 300 aircraft, including the Tejas Mk-1A, Tejas Mk II, and AMCA (fifth-generation), over the next 10–15 years. As a monopoly play in aerospace, HAL is a key beneficiary. HAL's revenue booking for the Tejas Mk-1A should begin from October 2026, and it should see a sharp improvement once the engine supply from GE normalises. HAL is scaling up its capacity to 24 aircraft annually. It has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GE for setting up a manufacturing facility in India to produce the F414 engine for the LCA Tejas Mk II aircraft. Post-signing, HAL will receive 80 per cent transfer of technology (ToT) for the F414 engine, with the potential to reach 100 per cent over the next decade. This ToT is estimated to be worth $1 billion and will result in the new fighters having an indigenous content of around 75 per cent.

Additionally, HAL is working on a joint venture (JV) with Safran to co-develop and co-produce turboshaft engines in India, with a focus on the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). The contract for 97 additional jets will also lead to a related order for 113 new F404 engines with GE, to be finalised in a few weeks. As volumes rise, HAL should see margin expansion. Net-net, order book expansion and progress on Tejas deliveries significantly improve HAL’s growth trajectory. Some 28 private-sector firms have expressed interest in collaborating with HAL for the development of the fifth-generation stealth fighter (AMCA project). The ambitious Rs 60,000-crore Su-30 avionics upgrade project is in the approval phase, with aircraft orders likely by FY31.