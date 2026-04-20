Strong order book points to improved outlook for Bhel on rising demand

Prices of key commodities have risen in Q4FY26 due to the conflict. Apart from energy prices, industrial non-ferrous metals such as zinc, copper, and aluminium have risen substantially. This rise in raw material costs may impact operating expenses. Momentum in the capital goods sector may also be affected negatively if the conflict is not resolved soon since private capex plans could be deferred. However, government capex (Centre and states) grew by mid-teens year-on-year in 11MFY26 and that support should continue.

If BHEL can improve execution, it may have a big upside in terms of potential revenue growth, given the large outstanding order book. The operating profit margin can also expand due to operating leverage and ramp-up of execution, with net profit going up on improved working capital management. BHEL has low return on capital employed (ROCE) (in the range of 5-6 per cent) and it had adjusted net profit of just Rs 631 crore on revenues of Rs 28,339 crore in FY25. It could double net profit in FY26, and double again in FY27 and FY28, while ROCE could climb to a peak in the 14-15 per cent range.