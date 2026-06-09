Strong order inflows boost BHEL outlook, but execution remains the key risk

In FY26, BHEL added capacity of 8.9 GW. Order inflows in Q4 came in at Rs 30,000 crore, taking FY26 inflows to Rs 76,000 crore. Power contributed 81 per cent of the inflows at Rs 24,400 crore in Q4FY26, while industry contributed 19 per cent at Rs 5,400 crore. For FY26, power order inflows were Rs 59,200 crore, while industry contributed inflows of Rs 16,500 crore. Around 80 per cent of the order backlog by March 2026 (Rs 1.92 trillion) came from power, while 20 per cent, or Rs 43,300 crore, came from industry. The order book grew by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.2 trillion in FY26.