Strong order inflows boost BHEL outlook, but execution remains the key risk

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has announced a large order win worth Rs 21,000 crore from Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL) for setting up a 3x800 megawatt (MW) thermal power plant (TPP) on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, increasing its order book by 10 per cent to Rs 2.63 trillion. This takes BHEL's book-to-bill ratio to 7x. The high ratio indicates that the focus should be on execution, along with monitoring possible improvement in gross margins and cash flows. The order value per megawatt of Rs 8.8 crore is better than the average Rs 4.5-6.6 crore per MW registered during FY18-24. BHEL also sees opportunities in nuclear power and coal gasification.