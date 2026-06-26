Strong Q4 boosts NBFCs, but near-term risks temper optimism for FY27 growth

The Q4FY26 results were broadly encouraging for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with improvement in asset quality and earnings upgrades. Analysts expect steady growth for FY27, but there are some concerns about rural-linked portfolios, small-ticket loan against property (LAP) and microfinance exposures in West Bengal and Gujarat.

The final RBI norms for Upper Layer (UL) classification of NBFCs align with the draft, simplifying UL classification to an asset threshold of ₹1 trillion and above, and including government-owned NBFCs and infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) under UL. The RBI has relaxed connected counterparty limits for NBFC-UL IFCs to 45 per cent of Tier-I capital from the current 35 per cent. Large IFCs and Middle Layer power financiers may move to UL with a tighter cap versus the existing 50 per cent cap. Existing breaches above 45 per cent can continue till maturity. Most large group exposures are within the 45 per cent limit (REC is at 15 per cent, PFC at 24 per cent).