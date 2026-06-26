Strong Q4 boosts NBFCs, but near-term risks temper optimism for FY27 growth

SUF has the best credit cost of 60 basis points and expanding NIMs, and a fully secured book, although it has taken a hit due to a loss at Royal Sundaram General Insurance and an AUM drawdown at Sundaram AMC.
Diversified financiers such as BAF, HDB and Poonawalla grew faster at an aggregate 23 per cent Y-o-Y (5.3 per cent Q-o-Q), while vehicle financiers such as CIFC, Shriram Finance (SHFL), MMFS and SUF grew at around 16 per cent Y-o-Y (4.5 per cent Q-o-Q). Cost of funds (CoF) declined Y-o-Y across the board, ranging from 32 basis points (Poonawalla) to 187 basis points (BAF), driving NIM expansion.