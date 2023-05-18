Subsidy Booster: GNFC, Chambal, GSFC eye up to 11% gain amid bullish bias

On Thursday, shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals and Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals soared 1.50 per cent and 1 per cent, respectivel. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers were seen trading up 0.50 per cent.

Shares of fertilizer stocks will be in limelight following the cabinet approval of Rs 1.08 lakhs crore subsidy for the ongoing monsoon season. Also, the prices of urea for farmers will remain steady during the same period.