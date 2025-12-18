Sun Pharma shares fall over 2% after USFDA flags facility as OAI

The pharma major's stock fell as much as 2.6 per cent during the day to ₹1,746.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since September 26 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.1 per cent lower at ₹1,754 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:25 AM.

Shares of the company fell to the lowest level since November 14 this year and currently trade at 2.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sun Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹4.2 trillion.

US FDA inspects Sun Pharma facility

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the company's Baska facility from 8 September 2025 to 19 September 2025, Sun Pharma said in an exchange filing. The regulator has subsequently classified the inspection outcome as Official Action Indicated (OAI), it said.

The company said that it continues to manufacture and supply approved products from the facility to the US market and will work closely with the regulator to achieve full compliance.

Sun Pharma outlook

Sun Pharmaceutical posted an 8.93 per cent growth in revenues to ₹14,478 crore in Q2FY26, while the net profit grew by 2.56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,118 crore. The jump was led by growth in India, emerging markets and the rest of the world. However, US revenues were down 4.1 per cent.