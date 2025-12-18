CAMS rises 3% as arm CAMS Payment Services receives authorisation from RBI
The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment AggregatorSI Reporter Mumbai
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) shares rose 3.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹758.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator.
At 9:22 AM, CAMS’ share price
was trading 2.62 per cent higher at ₹753.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 84,403.46.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,649.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,057.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹606.
“We wish to inform you the wholly owned subsidiary of the company – CAMS Payment Services Private Limited (CAMSPAY) has received a communication dated December 17, 2025 from Reserve Bank of India informing that it has issued a Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 268/2025 dated 16th December 2025 in the name of CAMSPay. The procedural formalities for transfer of the Payment Aggregator business are to be completed within fifteen days post which the Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 183/2024 issued to Computer Age Management Services Limited will stand cancelled,” the filing read.
Additionally, CAMS has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to sell and transfer its payment aggregator business to CAMSPay. The transfer will be done on a slump sale basis.
CAMS estimates the consideration to be up to ₹8.5 crore, subject to working capital and other adjustments till completion. The payment will be in cash, as per the terms of the BTA.
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. The Company provides a range of technologyenabled infrastructure to mutual funds and is involved through the life cycle of an account from account creation to processing transactions and redemption of the amount invested.
CAMSPAY is an entity incorporated for carrying on the business of “Payment Aggregator”. The Payment Aggregator Business Undertaking of the Company is currently operated as one of its business divisions, which covers payment gateway and aggregation services, including collection, pooling, processing, and settlement of funds, enabled through integrations with banks, NPCI platforms, card networks, payment gateways, and technical service providers, and serves a wide range of clients.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices