Home / Markets / News / CAMS rises 3% as arm CAMS Payment Services receives authorisation from RBI

CAMS rises 3% as arm CAMS Payment Services receives authorisation from RBI

The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator

CAMS share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) shares rose 3.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹758.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator.
 
At 9:22 AM, CAMS’ share price was trading 2.62 per cent higher at ₹753.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 84,403.46. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,649.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,057.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹606. 
 
“We wish to inform you  the wholly owned subsidiary of the company – CAMS Payment Services Private Limited (CAMSPAY) has received a communication dated December 17, 2025 from Reserve Bank of India informing that it has issued a Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 268/2025 dated 16th December 2025 in the name of CAMSPay. The procedural formalities for transfer of the Payment Aggregator business are to be completed within fifteen days post which the Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 183/2024 issued to Computer Age Management Services Limited will stand cancelled,” the filing read. 
 
Additionally, CAMS has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to sell and transfer its payment aggregator business to CAMSPay. The transfer will be done on a slump sale basis.
 
CAMS estimates the consideration to be up to ₹8.5 crore, subject to working capital and other adjustments till completion. The payment will be in cash, as per the terms of the BTA.
 
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. The Company provides a range of technologyenabled infrastructure to mutual funds and is involved through the life cycle of an account from account creation to processing transactions and redemption of the amount invested.
 
CAMSPAY is an entity incorporated for carrying on the business of “Payment Aggregator”. The Payment Aggregator Business Undertaking of the Company is currently operated as one of its business divisions, which covers payment gateway and aggregation services, including collection, pooling, processing, and settlement of funds, enabled through integrations with banks, NPCI platforms, card networks, payment gateways, and technical service providers, and serves a wide range of clients.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PL Capital starts with 'Buy' on ICICI Pru AMC ahead of listing; target here

Asia stocks slump as technology stocks valuation fears resurface

Brokerages back TCS as it doubles down on AI-led transformation

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 18: HCLTech, Tata Motors PV, Paytm, Cyient

Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here

Topics :CAMSBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story