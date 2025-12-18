CAMS rises 3% as arm CAMS Payment Services receives authorisation from RBI

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) shares rose 3.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹758.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator.

At 9:22 AM, CAMS’ share price was trading 2.62 per cent higher at ₹753.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 84,403.46.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,649.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,057.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹606.

“We wish to inform you the wholly owned subsidiary of the company – CAMS Payment Services Private Limited (CAMSPAY) has received a communication dated December 17, 2025 from Reserve Bank of India informing that it has issued a Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 268/2025 dated 16th December 2025 in the name of CAMSPay. The procedural formalities for transfer of the Payment Aggregator business are to be completed within fifteen days post which the Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 183/2024 issued to Computer Age Management Services Limited will stand cancelled,” the filing read. Additionally, CAMS has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to sell and transfer its payment aggregator business to CAMSPay. The transfer will be done on a slump sale basis.