Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares climb 5% on releasing Q1FY26 update

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price rose 5 per cent after the company released its Q1FY26 business update

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price jumped 5.1 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹145 per share. At 10:11 AM, Suryoday Small Finance shares were trading 3.01 per cent higher at ₹142.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 83,265.05.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,510.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹205.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹90 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1FY26 update

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update. According to the filing, the small finance bank's total deposits for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2025, stood at ₹11,312 crore as compared to ₹8,137 crore a year ago, up 39 per cent. 
 
Its gross advances for the quarter under review stood at ₹10,846 crore as compared to ₹9,037 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. On a sequential basis, the gross advances grew 6 per cent. 
 
The bank's disbursement year-on-year (Y-o-Y) grew 30 per cent to ₹2,261 crore as compared to ₹1,740 crore and on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the disbursement grew 8 per cent. 
 
The current account savings account (CASA) for the quarter stood at ₹2,003 crore as compared to ₹1,439 crore a year ago, up 39 per cent. In Q4FY25, the CASA stood at ₹2,212 crore. In Q1FY26, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of the company stood at 8.5 per cent as compared to 7.1 per cent in Q4FY25 and 2.7 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
Further, the Bank received an amount of approximately ₹56 crore in Q1 FY26, representing 100 per cent of the claim in that quarter. 
 
The bank's retail deposits registered a growth of 44 per cent Y-o-Y. Disbursements for the quarter grew by 30 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching over ₹2,200 crore.  ALSO READ | Bajaj Housing Finance shares rise 2% after company releases Q1 update

About Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a range of products including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, as well as loans tailored for individuals, micro-businesses, and MSMEs. Its offerings are backed by robust digital infrastructure, including mobile and internet banking, UPI, and Aadhaar-enabled services. 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

