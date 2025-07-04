Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Housing Finance shares rise 2% after company releases Q1 update

Bajaj Housing Finance share price climbed 2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹124 per share on Q1FY26 update

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance share price rose 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹124 per share. At 9:47 AM, Bajaj Housing Finance shares were trading 1.9 per cent higher at ₹123.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 83,226.73.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,02,862.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹188.45 per share and 52-week low was at ₹103 per share.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why are Bajaj Housing Finance shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update. According to the filing, the company disbursed (Gross Disbursement) in Q1FY26 stood at ₹14,640 crore as compared to ₹12,004 crore in Q1 FY25. 
 
 
Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 24 per cent to approximately ₹1,20,400 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹97,071 crore as of June 30, 2024. 
 
The AUM in Q1 FY26 grew by approximately ₹5,716 crore and its Loan Assets (AR) stood at ₹1,05,940 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹85,283 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Marico rallies 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Topics : Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

