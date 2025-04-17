Suzlon Energy bags 100.8 MW wind project, shares gain over 2%; details

Suzlon Energy share price today: Shares of renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy gained 2.46 per cent to hit the day’s high of ₹55.68 on the BSE during intra-day trade on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The uptick in Suzlon’s share price followed the news that the company has secured a 100.8 MW EPC wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking their maiden foray into wind energy. The project is set to be executed in Maharashtra’s Jath region.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES HERE "Under this agreement, Suzlon will supply 48 state‐of‐the‐art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning," Suzlon Energy said in a release.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Adopting wind energy by large corporations is imperative for achieving India's 500 GW non‐fossil fuel target by 2030. Increasingly, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are recognising wind's potential to make power more accessible, affordable, and high‐quality. This transition not only supports our energy goals but also drives sustainable economic growth and innovation across the industry."

Suzlon Energy , part of the Suzlon Group, is a renewable energy solution provider based in Pune, India. The company has installed approximately 20.9 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries. Suzlon's operations include research and development centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, as well as manufacturing facilities in India. The company produces 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.

As of April 17, 2025, Suzlon Energy enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹75,189.29 crore on the BSE. Suzlon Energy shares have a 52-week range of ₹86.04–₹37.95 on the BSE.

Suzlon Energy's share price has declined nearly 15 per cent year-to-date.

At around 12:19 PM on Thursday, Suzlon Energy shares were quoted trading at ₹55.09 per share, up marginally 1.38 per cent from their previous close of ₹54.34 on the BSE. Nearly 36.36 million shares of Suzlon Energy, worth around ₹199 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.