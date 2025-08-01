Shares of Radico Khaitan hit a new high of ₹2,883.30, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

The stock price of the liquor company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,790 it touched on June 4, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,186 at 10:15 AM.

ALSO READ: Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today? Radico Khaitan is trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 8 per cent during the period.

Radico Khaitan Q1 results Radico Khaitan's consolidated revenues witnessed 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to ₹1,506 crore, driven by 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volumes to 9.72 million cases. Prestige & Above (P&A) segment volumes witness strong performance, growing by 41 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.84 million cases, while Regular & others (R&O) grew by 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.42 million cases. Growth was driven by a lower base of elections last year and also normalisation of state-specific issues. P&A revenues grew by 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹713.2 crore, and R&O grew by 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 349.9 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in green, Nifty flat; FMCG, private bank stocks lead recovery Aided by lower raw material costs such as Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and favourable premium mix in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment, led to a 200bps Y-o-Y improvement to 43 per cent. Favourable mix, strong revenues and strong gross profit led to a 230 bps improvement in Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to 15.4 per cent while Ebitda grew 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 232.2 crore. The performance and valuations are already factored into the price of the shares of the company, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Further, a change in the route-to-market in Andhra Pradesh also contributed to the regular volume growth. P&A net revenue growth was 42.8 per cent compared to Q1FY25. Non-IMFL revenue growth was 11.6 per cent. Gross Margin during the quarter was 43.0 per cent compared to 41.0 per cent in Q1FY25 and 43.5 per cent in Q4FY25. Gross Margin improved on a Y-o-Y basis due to the ongoing premiumisation in the IMFL business, coupled with a relatively stable raw material scenario. The management is optimistic that the pricing scenario for ENA and grains will remain stable going forward during FY2026.