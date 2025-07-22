Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Investors flock to Monarch IPO; fully subscribed in minutes; GMP up 64%

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Monarch Surveyors IPO subscription status: Investors rushed to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants, as the public issue got fully booked in less than half an hour of subscription. The BSE data shows that Monarch Surveyors IPO, which opened for subscription today, has received the bids for 46,60,200 shares against 26,88,600 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.73 times by 10:25 AM on Tuesday, July 22.
 
Among the individual categories, retail investors have placed bids oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 2.80 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.60 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, have not placed any bids yet.
 

Monarch Surveyors IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The favorable sentiments extended among the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of the company were trading at a solid premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors were exchanging hands at ₹410 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹160 or 64 per cent over the upper end of the issue price ₹250.

Monarch Surveyors IPO issue structure, price band

At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹93.75 crore from the public issue by offering a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares. The company has already raised ₹26.54 crore from the anchor investors on the bidding concluded on July 21.
 
Monarch Surveyors IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹237-250 per share, and a lot size of 600 shares. The investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples of 600 shares thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹3,00,000 to bid for 2 lots or 1,200 shares of Monarch Surveyors IPO.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO: Trading in unlisted shares freezes; check key details from DRHP

Monarch Surveyors IPO timeline

The public offering of Monarch Surveyors will remain available for subscription till July 24, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Monarch Surveyors is set to take place on July 25. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares into their demat account on July 28.
 
Shares of Monarch Surveyors are slated to list on the BSE SME tentatively on July 29, 2025.

Monarch Surveyors IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Monarch Surveyors IPO objective

Monarch Surveyors proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement for purchase of machinery, as well as for funding working capital requirements of the company. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Paytm, DreamFolks: 6 IPOs down over 50% from issue prices; what went wrong?

About Monarch Surveyors

Monarch Surveyors and & Engineering Consultants is engaged in the business to provide comprehensive consultancy services under concept to commissioning of infrastructure projects, which includes survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company offers comprehensive consultancy services throughout the entire lifecycle of infrastructure projects, from concept to commissioning. Its expertise spans a wide array of sectors, including surveying, design services, and technical supervision.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

