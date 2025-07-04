Swiggy rises 2% a day after BNP Paribas Financial Mkts buys 0.32 mn shares
Swiggy share price rose 2.3 per cent in trade after BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 0.32 million shares at ₹381 per share from Citigroup Global Markets MauritiusSI Reporter Mumbai
Swiggy share price rose 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹394.95 per share. At 10:43 AM, Swiggy shares were trading 1.54 per cent higher at ₹392 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 83,294.82.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹97,750.96 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹617 per share and 52-week low was at ₹297 per share.
Why are Swiggy shares buzzing in trade?
The northward movement in the stock came a day after BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 0.32 million shares at ₹381 per share from Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, according to block deal data on BSE.
As of March 2025, mutual funds held a 5.82 per cent stake in the company, alternate investment funds 0.98 per cent, and insurance companies held a 1.36 per cent stake.
In other developments, recently, food delivery platform Swiggy announced the launch of the 99 Store, a new range of offerings on its application (app). The section, which features quickly prepared dishes, offers single meals at a flat price of ₹99.
The store is currently available to users in more than 175 cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Patna, Surat, Bhopal, Dehradun, Mysuru, and Ludhiana.
That apart, Swiggy is among stocks that could be added to the MSCI Indexes in the upcoming review this August, according to JM Financial.
The MSCI India Standard Index rebalancing will be announced on August 7 after market hours, the brokerage said in a note. The counter of the food delivery giant has recently come under focus as Rapido is gearing up to enter the food delivery space. Rapido is expected to charge a commission rate of 8-15 per cent from restaurant partners, which is significantly lower than Zomato and Swiggy’s 21–22 per cent blended rates.
The August 2025 rejig may include up to four additions, drawing estimated inflows of $850 million, it added. The changes will take effect from August 27.
Swiggy is the only 'high' probable stock that could enter the global index aggregator's MSCI India Standard Index. The food delivery firm is expected to bring flows worth $385 million, the report sa
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices