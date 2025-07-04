Bajaj Finance shares gain 3% on strong Q1 growth in new loans and AUM

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose over 3 per cent on Friday after the non-banking financial company reported growth across key operational metrics in the first quarter, including new loans and assets under management.

The lender's stock rose as much as 3.36 per cent during the day to ₹940.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since June 9 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹933.4 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:43 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 3.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bajaj Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹5.7 trillion.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Bajaj Finance Q1 business update The NBFC reported assets under management (AUM) grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to approximately ₹4.41 lakh crore, compared to ₹3.54 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024. On a sequential basis, AUM increased by ₹24,750 crore in the June quarter alone, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Similarly, in Q1FY26, its customer franchise increased by 4.69 million to 106.51 million. In the corresponding period last year (Q1FY25), its customer franchise stood at 88.11 million. New loans booked during the quarter rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to 13.49 million, compared to 10.97 million in Q1 FY25, reflecting continued demand across retail lending segments.