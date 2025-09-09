Home / Markets / News / Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts rallies 10% on heavy volumes ahead of board meet

The average trading volumes at the Taj GVK counter jumped 10-fold with a combined 3.58 mn shares representing 5.7% of total equity of changing hands on the NSE and BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Sep 09 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Shares of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts rallied 10 per cent to ₹511.20 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes ahead of the board meeting today for transacting urgent business. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹528.45 touched on March 19, 2025.
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap of hotels & resorts company has surged 17 per cent. In the past six trading days, it has zoomed 25 per cent.
 
The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 3.58 million equity shares representing 5.7 per cent of total equity of Taj GVK Hotels chaning hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

On Friday, September 5, 2025, after market hours, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on September 9, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve board meeting to consider and approve certain urgent business matters. 

Taj GVK Hotels is a joint venture between the GVK Group and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts with the brand name of “TAJ”.
 
As per June 30, 2025, of the total 74.99 per cent promoter’s holding, IHCL held 25.52 per cent stake in Taj GVK Hotels, the shareholding pattern data shows. Residential individual shareholders held 16.9 per cent holding, followed by mutual funds (3.63 per cent), bodies corporate (1.03 per cent) and others.
 

The Indian hotel industry entered 2025 on a strong footing, supported by sustained domestic travel, infrastructure upgrades, and rising interest from international markets. Continued economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and evolving travel aspirations especially among millennials and Gen Z are fuelling demand for both leisure and business stays. 
 
The sector is witnessing increased traction in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, driven by improved air connectivity, the rise of hybrid work models, and state-level initiatives promoting tourism circuits. The continued advent of spiritual tourism, weddings in India, and strong M.I.C.E activity (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) surrounding large state of the art conventions centres are providing a strong impetus to growth. 
 
According to industry estimates, demand for branded hotel rooms in India is expected to continue outpacing supply growth which remains moderate. Backed by robust fundamentals, favourable supply-demand dynamics, and a maturing hospitality ecosystem, the Indian hotel industry is well-positioned for a strong and sustainable performance in 2025 and beyond. A balanced portfolio of owned, leased and managed properties; iconic brands; and a robust, well-diversified topline gives IHCL the competitive advantage to lead markets and expand its business, Taj GVK Hotels said in its FY25 annual report.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

