Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts rallies 10% on heavy volumes ahead of board meet

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts share price today

Shares of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts rallied 10 per cent to ₹511.20 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes ahead of the board meeting today for transacting urgent business. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹528.45 touched on March 19, 2025.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap of hotels & resorts company has surged 17 per cent. In the past six trading days, it has zoomed 25 per cent.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 3.58 million equity shares representing 5.7 per cent of total equity of Taj GVK Hotels chaning hands on the NSE and BSE.

Taj GVK Hotels’ board meeting today Track Stock Market LIVE Updates On Friday, September 5, 2025, after market hours, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on September 9, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve board meeting to consider and approve certain urgent business matters. Indian Hotels Company held 25.52 per cent stake in Taj GVK Hotels Taj GVK Hotels is a joint venture between the GVK Group and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts with the brand name of “TAJ”.

As per June 30, 2025, of the total 74.99 per cent promoter’s holding, IHCL held 25.52 per cent stake in Taj GVK Hotels, the shareholding pattern data shows. Residential individual shareholders held 16.9 per cent holding, followed by mutual funds (3.63 per cent), bodies corporate (1.03 per cent) and others. Hotel Sector outlook The Indian hotel industry entered 2025 on a strong footing, supported by sustained domestic travel, infrastructure upgrades, and rising interest from international markets. Continued economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and evolving travel aspirations especially among millennials and Gen Z are fuelling demand for both leisure and business stays.