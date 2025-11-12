Home / Markets / News / Groww shares list at 14% premium on BSE, 12% on NSE; book profit or hold?

Groww shares list at 14% premium on BSE, 12% on NSE; book profit or hold?

The listing performance exceeded grey market expectations, where the stock was quoted around ₹105 ahead of its debut, indicating a 5 per cent premium in the unofficial market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Groww IPO listing: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, listing at a premium to its issue price amid strong institutional demand and solid anchor participation.
 
Shares of Groww opened at ₹114 per share on the BSE, marking a 14 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹100. On the NSE, the stock debuted at ₹112 per share, up 12 per cent.
 
The listing performance exceeded grey market expectations, where the stock was quoted around ₹105 ahead of its debut, indicating a 5 per cent premium in the unofficial market.

Should you buy, sell or hold Groww shares?

Analysts remain upbeat on Groww following its listing, citing the company’s strong long-term growth outlook. 
Calling the Groww listing “very good,” Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, said, “Investors who want to book profits can do so. Over the longer term, there may be some corrections, but I expect that in the next six months, the stock could rise another 15-17 per cent from current levels. Investors can wait for any short-term dips before entering.” He added that those who were not allotted shares during the IPO should wait for a correction before buying.
 
Post-listing, Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president (Research), Mehta Equities, continues to see Groww as a strong long-term structural story and a potential proxy for India’s expanding capital market participation. “Investors should therefore treat it as a medium- to long-term investment opportunity,” he said.
 
For allotted investors, Tapse suggested holding for the long term, citing the company’s structural strengths and growth potential, while acknowledging short-term market risks, with a medium-term target of Rs 125-130.
  “Non-allotted investors can also accumulate Groww, monitor the stock post-listing, and consider adding on any meaningful dip,” Tapse added.

Groww IPO details

Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7.
 
The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times, and retail investors at 9.43 times, as per data from the BSE. The basis of allotment was finalised on November 10, with the issue price fixed at ₹100 per share.
 
Ahead of the issue, Groww garnered ₹2,984 crore from a clutch of marquee anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

