Tanla Platforms shares slip 4% on posting 16% decline in net profit YoY

Tanla Platforms shares slipped 4.6 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹645.05 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results.

At 11:40 AM, Tanla Platforms share price was trading 3.16 per cent lower at ₹655 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.68 per cent at 81,625.02. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,817.44 crore.

Tanla Platforms Q1FY26 results

Tanla Platforms posted its first quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company reported a 16 per cent decline in net profit to ₹118.4 crore, as compared to ₹141.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,040.7 crore as compared to ₹1,002.2 crore a year ago, up 3.8 per cent.

The operating Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹163.9 crore as compared to ₹188.6 crore a year ago, up 6 per cent, and Ebitda margins stood flat at 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company added 99 new logos, 59 per cent of which are on WhatsApp and RCS. The revenue contribution from these newly acquired customers amounts to 277 million in Q1 FY26. The customers onboarded during the trailing twelve months (TTM) have added 7393 million in Q1FY26. The number of customers contributing more than 500 million in annualised revenue increased by 23 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) and 9 per cent on a sequential basis, reaching 74,996 million.