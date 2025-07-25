Home / Markets / News / India liquor stocks rally on UK trade deal, premium spirits focus

India liquor stocks rally on UK trade deal, premium spirits focus

Shares of India's Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd have surged more than 40 per cent since late April

Alcohol, Alcoholic drinks, booze, spirits, whiskey
Indian alcoholic beverage stocks have outperformed global peers over the past three months. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Diksha Rajput
 
Indian alcoholic beverage stocks have outperformed global peers over the past three months on the back of a newly-signed UK trade deal and a focus on premium spirits.
 
Shares of India’s Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd have surged more than 40 per cent since late April, beating a Bloomberg index of international rivals. The gains could continue, supported by easing input costs from the trade pact and a shift toward higher-end liquors. 
 
“We expect momentum in the second half to hold,” partly fueled by the UK accord and continued premiumization in the market, said Ajay Thakur, an analyst at Anand Rathi Securities. 
 
The UK-India trade deal signed Thursday will halve import tariffs on whisky and gin to 75 per cent before reducing them to 40 per cent in a decade. That’s expected to lower costs and improve margins for distillers in the South Asian nation, which often blend imported Scotch whisky with domestic grain-based spirits.
 
Radico Khaitan Ltd plans to ship in ₹250 crore ($29 million) worth of bulk Scotch in fiscal 2026 and stands to benefit from the accord, ICICI Securities Ltd wrote in a note in June. Its shares have gained 10 per cent in the last three months. 
 
At the same time, the country’s drinkmakers are expanding into premium booze to tap consumers at home and abroad. On Thursday, Tilaknagar said it will enter the Indian whisky market by buying Pernod Ricard SA’s Imperial Blue brand.
 
Still, volatility in input prices may stymie the stocks’ rally, particularly given the inconsistent supply of broken rice, a key material in alcohol production. Rising competition in the premium segment is another concern.
 
Even so, more companies breaking into the luxury liquor market can help increase brand awareness and support overall industry growth, said Thakur.
 
           

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 500pts; SMIDs slip; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 13%

Premium

These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over?

HDB Financial extends fall, down 3%; stock nears IPO price; why the fall?

This real estate stock climbed 6% in weak market; check all details here

Trident up 6% on Q1 results, India-UK FTA; what should investors do?

Topics :Free trade pactBritainFree Trade Agreementsalcohol

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story