Home / Markets / News / Asian shares fall as US unleashes fresh tariffs, jobs data up next

Asian shares fall as US unleashes fresh tariffs, jobs data up next

President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on US imports from dozens of countries

Asian market, Asian stocks
Asian shares fell on Friday after the US slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs. Image: Bloomberg
Reuters SYDNEY
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asian shares fell on Friday after the US slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs, while investors anxiously await US jobs data that could make or break the case for a Fed rate cut next month.

Late on Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on US imports from dozens of countries and foreign locations. Rates were set at 25 per cent for India's US-bound exports, 20 per cent for Taiwan's, 19 per cent for Thailand's and 15 per cent for South Korea's.

He also increased duties on Canadian goods to 35 per cent from 25 per cent for all products not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, but gave Mexico a 90-day reprieve from higher tariffs to negotiate a broader trade deal.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said the rate is "temporary" and is expected to be reduced further once a deal is reached.

"At this point, the reaction in markets has been modest, and I think part of the reason for that is the recent trade deals with the EU, Japan, and South Korea have certainly helped to cushion the impact," said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

"The market now, I think, has probably taken the view that these trade tariff levels can be renegotiated, can be walked lower over the course of time."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent, bringing the total loss this week to 1.8 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI plunged 3 per cent while Taiwanese shares fell 0.9 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent. Chinese blue chips were flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eked out a small gain of 0.2 per cent.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures slipped 0.2 per cent. Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures eased 0.2 per cent after earnings from Amazon failed to live up to lofty expectations, sending its shares tumbling 6.6 per cent after hours.

Apple , meanwhile, forecast revenue well above analysts' estimates, following strong June-quarter results supported by customers buying iPhones early to avoid tariffs. Its shares were up 2.4 per cent after hours.

Overnight, Wall Street failed to hold onto an earlier rally. Data showed inflation picked up in June, with new tariffs pushing prices higher and stoking expectations that price pressures could intensify, while weekly jobless claims signalled the labour market remained on a stable footing.

Fed funds futures imply just a 39 per cent chance of a rate cut in September, compared with 65 per cent before the Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday, according to the CME's FedWatch.

Much now will depend on the US jobs data due later in the day and any upside surprise could price out the chance for a cut next month. Forecasts are centred on a rise of 110,000 in July, while the jobless rate likely ticked up to 4.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent.

The greenback has found support from fading prospects of imminent US rate cuts, with the dollar index up 2.5 per cent this week against its peers to 100.1, the highest level in two months. That is its biggest weekly rise since late 2022.

The Canadian dollar was little impacted by the tariff news, having already fallen about 1 per cent this week to a 10-week low.

The yen was the biggest loser overnight, with the dollar up 0.8 per cent to 150.7 yen, the highest since late March. The Bank of Japan held interest rates steady on Thursday and revised up its near-term inflation expectation but Governor Kazuo Ueda sounded a little dovish.

Treasuries were largely steady on Friday. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields ticked up 1 basis point to 4.374 per cent, after slipping 2 bps overnight.

In commodity markets, oil prices were steady after falling 1 per cent overnight. US crude rose 0.1 per cent to $69.36 per barrel, while Brent was at $71.84 per barrel, up 0.2 per cent.

Spot gold prices were off a fraction at $3,286 an ounce.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

PNB Housing Finance shares tank 15%; here's why investors are dumping stock

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

HUL gains 11% in two days of posting Q1 results; most brokerages hike TP

Aditya Infotech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Topics :Trump tariffsAsian stocksAsian Shares

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story