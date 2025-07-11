Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Anand Rathi, Glenmark Pharma

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Avenue Supermart and Elecon Engineering will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s consolidated net profit declined 35.7% to Rs 246.88 crore despite 29.7% increase in total income to Rs 1,959.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Anand Rathi Wealth reported 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Tata Elxsis consolidated net profit declined 16.27% to Rs 144.37 crore on 1.79% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 892.10 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) has signed licensing agreement with AbbVie. Under the terms of agreement, IGI partners with AbbVie and grants exclusive rights to globally develop, manufacture, and commercialize ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will develop, manufacture and lead commercialization of ISB 2001 across Emerging Markets including the rest of Asia, Latin America, the Russia/CIS region, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Hindustan Unilevers board approved the appointment of Priya Nair as managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for five years with effect from 1st August 2025, in succession to Rohit Jawa.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

