Tata group stocks mixed a day after Chandra's exit; check winners & losers

Tata group stocks traded in a narrow range on Thursday, August 13, with the majority eking out minute gains and only a handful trading with cuts, recovering from a knee-jerk reaction seen a day earlier following the announcement of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's resignation.

The company posted an 83 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,560 crore for the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations also rose 19.3 per cent to ₹20,667 crore. Following a robust performance, better-than-expected Ebitda and amid expectations of improvement in margins led by price hikes, global brokerage Nomura upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'. Its latest target price of ₹554 signals a 22 per cent upside from last close.

Yesterday’s reaction was largely a governance and succession risk response, which led to indiscriminate selling across several Tata names and therefore the rebound is understandable, said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. However, he added that it does not mean the uncertainty has disappeared.

"The healthier signal today is that the market has moved from blanket selling to stock-specific differentiation. That usually means the first layer of panic is fading. From here, the more durable rerating trigger would be clarity on succession, governance continuity and strategic direction at Tata Sons. Until that emerges, some dispersion within the group is likely to persist," according to him.

For long-term investors, the core listed Tata stocks look fundamentally intact, but near-term sentiment will track the August AGM and any clarity on strategy, listing, and succession, said Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global Securities.