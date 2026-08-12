4 Tata group stocks jump over 1,000% under Chandra's term; full list here

Tata group stocks have had a spectacular run under its outgoing chairman N Chandrasekaran, with the majority delivering positive returns to investors and at least 19 emerging as multibaggers (over 100 per cent gains) during his tenure.

Chandrasekaran took charge as the Tata Sons chairman on February 21, 2017, after spending several years at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). A Tata lifer, he joined TCS in 1987 and rose through the ranks. Earlier today, August 12, 2026, he tendered his resignation following the completion of his term next February amid uncertainty over his reappointment as a director of Tata Sons following differences within the group. He will complete his term, which ends in February next year. READ MORE

Tata Sons is the holding company of the salt-to-software group that houses 30 companies, including ​ TCS , Tata Motors and unlisted names like Air India.

Top Tata group gainers & losers under Chandra's term

Data from Capitaline (from February 21, 2017 to August 11, 2026) shows that barring Rallis India and the newly-demerged Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, all group stocks have delivered positive returns since Chandra took charge as Tata Sons chairman.

Meanwhile, four stocks, namely Trent, Nelco, Tata Investment Corporation and Titan Company, have seen a whopping 1,707 per cent to 1,018 per cent rise in almost 9.5 years. Together, these companies have added ₹5.99 trillion to investor wealth during this period, according to Capitaline data. The Nifty 50 index has gained 175 per cent in the said duration.

Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that the Tata group has witnessed one of the best years in recent history under Mr Chandra's tenure.

Chandra is a technocrat, and he successfully led TCS. From there, he was elevated to become Chairman of the Tata Group . Given his background in the software services business, his leadership brought a focused approach to the group," said Bathini. During his tenure, the Tata Group consolidated its businesses and became much more focused, he added.

Other prominent winners from the group include names like Tata Consumer (up 667 per cent), Indian Hotels (up 543 per cent), Tata Elxsi (up 409 per cent) and Tata Power (up 303 per cent).

Crown jewel TCS, however, has risen only 98 per cent. The IT major has languished in the recent years amid several overhangs on the sector, including reduced discretionary spending, slower large deal growth and threat of AI-led disruptions.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran's exit puts Tata Digital, semiconductor bets in focus Auto major Tata Motors also underwent a demerger under Chandra's term, wherein its passenger vehicles (including Jaguar Land Owner business) and commercial vehicles units were split and separately listed on exchanges last year. Data shows that the demerged CV arm's stock has risen 37 per cent (since November 12, 2025) while the PV unit has lost 11.8 per cent (since October 14, 2025). Prior to demerger, Tata Motors' performance during N Chandra's tenure has not been inspiring with just a 26 per cent rise.

Commenting on what moved the top winners like Trent and Titan, Bathini said they are strong, consumer-led businesses. "As disposable incomes have been going up, consumer spending has also been increasing. That has been a key driver for these companies."

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman, to stay till Feb 2027 Meanwhile, Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services, said that these companies have also benefitted from aggressive expansion. "The strategy of opening stores and not just focusing on metros but also penetrating deeper into smaller cities and towns has worked well. The brand loyalty among consumers and the overall opportunity in the market have also helped," he said.

Tata stocks dip following resignation news

Earlier today, Tata group stocks faced a knee-jerk reaction to news of Chandra's exit and declined up to 5 per cent in intraday deals. TCS was the top loser with a 5 per cent fall and weighed on the performance of Nifty 50 index. Tejas Networks, Nelco, Tata Consumer, Rallis, Tata Elxsi, Titan, Tata Communications and Tata Motors PV were down over 1 per cent each. Tata Chemicals remained a gain with a 2 per cent rise. READ MORE

Analysts, however, don't think the stocks will react dramatically over the long run. They expect the stocks to bounce back once there is clarity on the leadership. READ MORE

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